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Colombia vs Chile LIVE: First half underway in the 2026 international friendly in Cali! (0-0)

The first half is underway in Cali! Colombia and Chile square off in a charity international friendly to support victims of Colombia's recent earthquake. Follow every key moment and highlight in our live blog below.

Davinson Sanchez of Colombia and Vicente Pizarro of Chile.
© David Ramos and Harry How/Getty ImagesDavinson Sanchez of Colombia and Vicente Pizarro of Chile.

The first half is underway in Cali as Colombia’s men’s national soccer team takes on Chile in a charity international friendly. Following an August earthquake in Colombia, all ticket proceeds from the match will go toward aiding victims in Cali and surrounding areas affected by the disaster.

The fixture gives Colombia an ideal opportunity to evaluate fresh faces and usher in a new era following the international retirement of longtime captain James Rodriguez. Chile is also in the midst of a significant roster overhaul after missing out on the most recent World Cup.

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Follow all the action, highlights, and goals in our live blog coverage of the Colombia vs. Chile international friendly.

2' - Chile presses Colombia to find the first goal (0-0)

Despite the pressing from Chile, Luis Suarez found a space in the defense to try and score the first goal of the game.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Referee blows his whistle and the first half is underway!

Both teams are ready to play

Colombia and Chile are on the pitch for the protocolary acts at Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali.

Both teams head back to their locker rooms

Colombia and Chile have headed back to the locker rooms to make their final preparations ahead of kickoff in this international friendly.

Today's venue

Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero is a historic multi-purpose stadium in the San Fernando neighborhood of Cali, Colombia, serving as the anchor of the city's main sports complex and a landmark of South American soccer.

Key absences for Chile

Ahead of its international friendly against Colombia, Chile will be without midfielder Marcelino Nunez and defender Benjamin Kuscevic, both left off the roster as a tactical decision by head coach Nicolas Cordova.

Key absences for Colombia

Ahead of its international friendly against Chile, Colombia will be without injured winger Luis Diaz, as well as longtime playmaker James Rodriguez, who retired from international duty two months ago.

Colombia lineup

Colombia's starting XI: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, John Lucumi, Samuel Velasquez; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Nelson Deossa, John Arias; Camilo Duran, Luis Suarez.

Chile lineup

Chile's starting XI: Lawrence Vigoroux; Felipe Loyola, Jonathan Villagra, Guillermo Maripan, Diego Ulloa; Gabriel Suazo, Rodrigo Echeverria, Vicente Pizarro; Dario Osorio, Maximiliano Gutierrez, Gonzalo Tapia.

Colombia vs Chile H2H

In 44 all-time senior men's meetings, Chile holds a narrow historical edge over Colombia with 15 wins to Colombia's 12, alongside 17 draws and a 70–59 advantage in goals scored.

While Chile has historically dominated Copa America clashes with eight victories in 14 matches, Colombia commands a 7–4 edge in World Cup qualifiers and enters tonight's friendly in Cali on a six-match unbeaten streak against La Roja.

Start time

Colombia vs Chile is set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) in Cali, Colombia.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of Colombia vs Chile!

Two powerhouses in CONMEBOL face in Cali and here, you can follow all the action with minute-by-minute updates.

Stay with us and don't miss a single thing!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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