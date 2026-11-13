Colombia vs Chile LIVE: First half underway in the 2026 international friendly in Cali! (0-0)

The first half is underway in Cali! Colombia and Chile square off in a charity international friendly to support victims of Colombia's recent earthquake. Follow every key moment and highlight in our live blog below.

The first half is underway in Cali as Colombia’s men’s national soccer team takes on Chile in a charity international friendly. Following an August earthquake in Colombia, all ticket proceeds from the match will go toward aiding victims in Cali and surrounding areas affected by the disaster.

The fixture gives Colombia an ideal opportunity to evaluate fresh faces and usher in a new era following the international retirement of longtime captain James Rodriguez. Chile is also in the midst of a significant roster overhaul after missing out on the most recent World Cup.

Follow all the action, highlights, and goals in our live blog coverage of the Colombia vs. Chile international friendly.