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Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with 126 international goals: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal?

Lionel Messi closed his international career with Argentina scoring a plethora of goals, but how does he compare to his rival Cristiano Ronaldo and his numbers in Portugal?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
© Marcelo Endelli & Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi scored and assisted a lot with Argentina, but Cristiano Ronaldo also has done it with Portugal. Given that both are the best players of this generation, it’s natural to see how both fared in the international scene as incredible goalscorers.

Messi finished with 126 international goals for Argentina, capped off with a goal against Benin. He is the team’s top scorer by a mile. Messi played for more than 20 years with the ‘Albiceleste‘. Messi‘s legacy is untouched.

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As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he has scored 146 international goals for Portugal. Ronaldo is notoriously the player with the most goals in international soccer of all time. Even with Messi’s stratospheric numbers for Argentina, the Portuguese is ahead. Given how he hasn’t retired from the international scene, he can still add to his tally.

Messi and Ronaldo’s goals in depth

Not only are the quantity of goals other-worldly, but the averages too. That is arguably more impressive. When looking at a ‘per-game perspective‘, there is not an argument that these two are the best ever at the international soccer scene.

StatisticLionel Messi (Argentina)Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
International Goals126146
Caps (Appearances)207234
Goals per Match0.600.62
Career Span2005–20262003–currently
See also

Lionel Messi emotional after Argentina farewell: ‘The time has come for me to retire’

Argentina and Portugal are set for future success

While Argentina will have to do without Messi, whose age by the 2030 World Cup indicates he might not even be playing, the bases are very strong. Argentina has some good foundations to keep competing for all titles.

Portugal has Cristiano Ronaldo still as he ended his international retirement, but thinking he’ll be playing all the way to the next World Cup is a stretch. Still, the new generation and talent will be there ready to defy the odds once again.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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