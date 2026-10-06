Cristiano Ronaldo ends Portugal retirement rumors with extensive statement including an apology

Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his silence after his dramatic fallout with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus and the national team during the UEFA Nations League break.

Just as he said after confirming he left Portugal’s camp, Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a long statement telling his entire truth amid a dramatic rift with national team head coach Jorge Jesus. Among the main topics, Cristiano left the door open to returning to Portugal, as this dramatic chapter may not have been his last with the Lusos. “I’ll be available, as I always have been, to compete and win for our national team,” Ronaldo declared in his statement.

Throughout his statement, Ronaldo shined a light on Jesus’ entire stint as Portugal manager and how the relationship progressively spiraled out of control until this recent point of no return. Cristiano pulled no punches in the lengthy statement, so it remains to be seen how Jorge Jesus reacts.

Not too long ago, after Ronaldo didn’t play against Norway at home, Portugal’s head coach called the entire situation with Ronaldo “a misunderstanding.” Clearly, it’s much bigger than a simple confusion between the two parties.

Advertisement

Caught up in the middle of this “he said, she said” drama is the Portuguese national team. Still, Ronaldo made it clear he doesn’t plan to retire from the national team—not like this. Whether Cristiano will be back with Jesus still in charge, or if the two can no longer work together, remains to be seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Ronaldo apologizes to fans and teammates

Throughout his extensive public statement, Cristiano had enough time and characters to touch on virtually every topic he thought needed addressing. On that note, Ronaldo sent sincere apologies to his teammates, fans, and fellow countrymen.

Advertisement

“At the end of the game, I just wanted everything to end with the victory and to be alone. I did not go over to greet the fans. That was entirely my responsibility and should not have happened,” Ronaldo acknowledged. “I apologize to the Portuguese people who supported us so intensely there, I apologize to the fans, and I apologize to those who, despite not being Portuguese, may have traveled there to see me and whom I may have disappointed.

“I also owe an apology to my national-team teammates for leaving the training camp,” Cristiano added. “Despite the absolute breach of trust in the manager’s word, as anyone who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine.“

Broken relationship

As if the roughly 2,000-word, 10,600-character statement wasn’t a strong indicator in itself, Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus have burned their bridge down to ashes. There aren’t many words in the dictionary that Cristiano didn’t use in his statement.

Advertisement

However, there are two names he never mentioned—not once—even though his entire message is aimed at one of them. Jorge Jesus was named a grand total of zero (0) times in Ronaldo’s statement, which highlights the broken relationship that may never recover.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s full statement

“As I promised, I decided to explain, in the first person and directly, the circumstances surrounding the latest chapter involving the national team,” Ronaldo’s statement reads, via B24.

After the 2026 World Cup, I prepared a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still have, with the words I want to address to them when I definitively leave our team.

Advertisement

At the end of the competition, on the flight back from the United States, the President of the Federation asked and insisted that I reconsider my decision to leave because the FPF wanted me to continue.

He then asked me for my opinion on the name of the current national team manager, whom he was considering alongside other names he did not reveal to me.

I told the President of the Federation that, in my opinion, he would be the right choice.

That is why, on the day the current national team manager was presented, I was genuinely happy with the choice. It was the right option, as the results are proving.

Advertisement

A few days later, I received an initial contact from the new national team manager saying that he would like to meet with me in person. I agreed, and we scheduled the meeting for the end of my holiday.

We met at Cidade do Futebol, where my club was holding its pre-season training camp.

That day, the manager told me that he was counting on me and that my presence was fundamental to his project. He presented me with a plan for my participation right there. He said I would play the first game and the last one and that, for physical-management reasons, he would always make three or four changes per game.

At that point, he suggested that I might not travel with the national team to Norway and Denmark. He proposed that I play the first game and remain in Portugal, before joining the team again ahead of the match at the Dragão.

Advertisement

I immediately rejected this proposal. It seemed obvious to me that I could not accept it. Just because I would not play the away games did not mean I should stop captaining our team. Having the privilege of staying in Portugal would not set a good example.

The manager ultimately agreed with my reasoning.

This conversation was witnessed by Simão Coutinho, Al Nassr’s sporting director, the person to whom the current manager reported throughout the previous season and one of those responsible for his signing by the club in 2025.

On the eve of the training camp, the manager came to my home in Lisbon to have another conversation with me, at his request. The conversation was calm, and all the principles agreed upon in August were maintained.

Advertisement

I played the game at Alvalade, and although I was substituted, I made no issue of it. I put the captain’s armband on Bruno Fernandes myself, never imagining that I might be taking my final steps as a player and captain of the national team. What mattered to me that day was our victory. Winning is always good, in Portugal and for my country, even more so.

At lunchtime on the day of the game in Norway, one of the manager’s assistants came to the table where the group was having lunch and told me that the manager wanted to speak to me. To my absolute surprise, the manager asked me if I was fit to play 30 minutes. I was completely focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and thinking that I would not play that day. I had no problem with that.

This request was outside my physical-recovery and training plan — because I was only supposed to play on the 4th at the Dragão — but obviously I said yes. He told me to be ready because I would play 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Everyone knows what happened next. I warmed up from halftime, watched the minutes go by, and was not called upon.

The manager had broken his word to me.

At the end of the game, I just wanted everything to end with the victory and to be alone. I did not go over to greet the fans. That was entirely my responsibility and should not have happened. I apologize to the Portuguese people who supported us so intensely there, I apologize to the fans, and I apologize to those who, despite not being Portuguese, may have traveled there to see me and whom I may have disappointed.

Forty-eight hours later, the manager, Simão Coutinho and I had a conversation, since he had been present during our conversations in August.

Advertisement

It was a profound, very direct moment, without any kind of filter.

We agreed that there was only one way to put an end to this “case”: the manager should repeat what he had just told me privately, in Simão Coutinho’s presence, but in the press room.

What we agreed was simple: the manager would begin the press conference with this issue, seeking to put an end to the matter by telling the truth. He would say that I had never asked to play any minutes, that it was the manager and nobody else who had proposed the plan for this training camp, and that it had been a mistake to make me warm up without bringing me on — and that if it happened again, he would not do it.

We ended that meeting with the manager asking me for a hug, promising me that he would say at the press conference what he had just told me and that the matter would be put behind us. I would not play in Denmark and would play the Dragão match. All of this was in the presence of Simão Coutinho, throughout.

Advertisement

At the manager’s request, a subsequent meeting took place between him, Simão Coutinho and Tiago Craveiro via videoconference, during which what we had discussed was summarized.

A short document was produced, which I personally approved and which, with my knowledge, was given to the manager, as he had requested.

The press conference was what everyone knows: his stance had nothing to do with our meeting. I heard expressions and a level of aggression that I believe I did not deserve, an attitude of ‘I want, I can and I will’ that he had never shown me, not even remotely, in private the day before.

Advertisement

The notes I approved were as follows:

“I think it is important, especially because it is the truth, to clarify a few things before talking about Denmark:

1- I personally proposed a plan to Cristiano, without anyone else, for him for this season with the national team. It was a long and very good conversation.

2 – I know how much he lives for and loves the national team and the weight he carries in the world, even more so, the positive weight and influence he has had on the national team for 24 consecutive years.

3 – The plan I proposed to Cristiano was accepted.

4 – He never questioned my decisions. He was exemplary, loyal and professional.

5 – The plan I drew up for him did not include the Norway game. However, I felt that he had physically recovered from the first game and told him that I might have to use him. Cristiano agreed.

6 – I made a mistake by making someone of Pelé or Maradona’s stature warm up and then not putting him into the game. If I had to do it again today, I would not.

7 – To put an end to the matter: I want Cristiano in the national team. In fact, I don’t just want him a little, I want him very much. Fortunately, he also believes in me. He believed in me at Al Nassr and he believes in me here too.

8 – Regarding his not greeting the fans. We have already talked about that. Someone who has played more than 230 games for the national team does not need lessons from me about loving Portugal. It was a moment of frustration that erases nothing. He is the player who gives the most autographs, takes the most selfies and shows the most affection to the fans. Let’s not invent problems where they don’t exist. When we are unhappy, we react. That’s all it was.”

None of these notes, therefore, said that the manager had even apologized to me.

It was the second time he had broken his word to me.

I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for another broken promise. For me, the truth is still the most important thing in any relationship between people. No matter how much it hurts, tell me the truth.

Advertisement

In fact, during a conversation I had with the President of the FPF and the manager on the morning of that press conference, they can surely confirm that I reiterated that if they did not want me there, they should tell me. They simply had to be honest with me. I would have accepted that, and I promised that we would prepare something beautiful, as I dream it would happen, and nobody would be angry.

I remember it as if it were today. They both answered in unison that no. That my place was in the national team.

Never, at any point, have I interfered with any technical or tactical decision made by any coach or manager in almost 25 years of my career. I accept, whether I think what I am asked to do is better or worse. I respect the decision, and when my word is not respected, I feel that my place is not there.

Advertisement

I also owe an apology to my national-team teammates for leaving the training camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the manager’s word, as anyone who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine.

I apologize to the Portuguese people once again, but a broken promise has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my presence would only harm the group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I no longer felt useful: I packed my bags and left.

The consequence of my actions should be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should not have any mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am the team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor. I have already apologized, but I know that actions must have consequences. Anyone involved in football at my level knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone.

Advertisement

On this subject, I have heard a lot of talk about farewell games, that I need to have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity.

I learned in life, often being hungry and having nothing to eat, that nobody gives anything to anyone.

I can promise all my fans, and naturally especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell games; there will be time for that.

Advertisement

But when I think about the national team, what I really think about is competing. That is what I thought about on the day I was given the news of my father’s death. I was at a national-team training camp and decided to stay until the following day’s game was over. I did for my country what I would never have done for any club.

Therefore, if I am physically fit, playing for my club, hopefully scoring goals, then after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.

This is, believe me, the absolute truth,” Ronaldo ended his statement.