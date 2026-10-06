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Lionel Messi’s international stats: His goals and assists with Argentina after farewell game

Lionel Messi has legendary numbers throughout his international career with Argentina.

Lionel Messi of Argentina
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina

Lionel Messi closed his career with Argentina. However, it’s been a storied one, a 20-year chapter that has ended but left countless memorable moments. There is something that can be counted, though, and those are his goals and assists.

In 208 games for the ‘Albiceleste‘, Messi has scored 126 times and assisted 70 times for Argentina. Hence, Messi has contributed to 196 goals in 208 games, which is incredible.

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Messi is undoubtedly the record-holder for the most goals in the Argentine national team. However, he also leads Argentina in the assists regard. He surpassed legends like Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Maradona, and Mario Kempes in all regards. There is a clear before and after Messi with his impact on Argentina.

Messi had a tough path to glory

Messi’s success with Argentina is one to admire. He lost the first four finals he played with the ‘Albiceleste‘ and then ended up with plenty of titles with Argentina.

He ended being the most decisive player in Argentina’s storied history. Messi overcame plenty of obstacles and got his glory either way. Hence, it’s not a fairy tale, but a resiliency story.

See also

What is Benin’s current FIFA ranking for Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell game?

Messi’s goals and stats with Argentina by competition

  • International Friendlies: 55 Goals
  • FIFA World Cup Qualification: 36 Goals
  • FIFA World Cup: 21 Goals
  • Copa América: 14 Goals

Key takeaways

  • Lionel Messi recorded 126 goals and 70 assists in 208 games for Argentina.
  • Messi holds the national records for most goals and most assists for Argentina.
  • The forward scored 54 goals in friendlies and 36 in World Cup qualifiers.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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