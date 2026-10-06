Video: Lionel Messi scores international goal No. 126 for Argentina vs Benin in farewell game

Argentina is playing against Benin to say goodbye to Lionel Messi, and in classic fashion, the superstar had to score before playing his last minutes with the ‘Albiceleste‘.

Messi scored a penalty in this game. At minute 68, there was a foul inside Benin’s box. Naturally, Messi stepped in and slotted the ball in the higher side of the net, tricking Benin’s goalkeeper, who warned Messi that he’ll had to do everything to score, the other way.

Messi, who had already assisted twice to Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz, capped off an incredible outing with a goal of his own. It’s a golden checkmark to finish his international career. Messi’s final tally of goals and assists with Argentina after farewell match is incredible.

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A penalty was also a redemption of sorts for Messi

During the last World Cup, Messi set an infamous tournament record. He became the player with most penalties taken, but also the player with most penalty misses. Hence, scoring a penalty now gives No.10 a sort of redemption.

Messi played the full game and was involved in all three of Argentina goals. That is a testament to how good he is, and how crucial he became for the Argentine national team. Now, they’ll have to do without him.

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List of Argentina’s top scorers with Messi leading the pack