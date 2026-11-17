Denmark hosts Norway in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, November 17, with both sides chasing points near the top of the group. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Denmark vs Norway: Match Summary Match Denmark vs. Norway Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch Denmark vs Norway in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 1.

The game can also be streamed on Fubo, ViX and Fox One.

Can I watch Denmark vs Norway for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Denmark vs Norway for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Denmark sits second in the group with 9 points from 5 games. They enter this match on a high after a 4-1 win over Portugal on November 14, following a 1-0 win over Wales on October 4 and a 2-4 loss to Portugal on October 1.

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Norway comes into the match in third place with 6 points from 5 games. A 3-1 win over Wales on November 14 snapped a two-game slide that included a 1-2 loss to Portugal on October 4 and a 1-2 loss to Wales on October 1.

Both teams have shown they can score goals and concede them, and this matchday gives either side a chance to climb the table.

Denmark leads the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 24, 2026: Norway 3-2 Denmark.

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Denmark vs Norway: Predicted Lineups

Denmark (4-3-3): Mads Hermansen; Alexander Bah, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle; Morten Hjulmand, Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gustav Isaksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Mohammed Daramy.

Norway (4-3-3): Egil Selvik; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Thelo Aasgaard; Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

What time is the Denmark vs Norway match?

The Denmark vs Norway match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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