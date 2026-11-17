|Denmark vs Norway: Match Summary
|Match
|Denmark vs. Norway
|Tournament
|2026-27 UEFA Nations League
|Date
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|Time
|2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT
|TV Channels
|Fox Sports 1
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ViX, Fox One
How to watch Denmark vs Norway in the USA
Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 1.
The game can also be streamed on Fubo, ViX and Fox One.
Can I watch Denmark vs Norway for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Denmark vs Norway for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Denmark sits second in the group with 9 points from 5 games. They enter this match on a high after a 4-1 win over Portugal on November 14, following a 1-0 win over Wales on October 4 and a 2-4 loss to Portugal on October 1.
Norway comes into the match in third place with 6 points from 5 games. A 3-1 win over Wales on November 14 snapped a two-game slide that included a 1-2 loss to Portugal on October 4 and a 1-2 loss to Wales on October 1.
Both teams have shown they can score goals and concede them, and this matchday gives either side a chance to climb the table.
Denmark leads the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 24, 2026: Norway 3-2 Denmark.
Denmark vs Norway: Predicted Lineups
Denmark (4-3-3): Mads Hermansen; Alexander Bah, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle; Morten Hjulmand, Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gustav Isaksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Mohammed Daramy.
Norway (4-3-3): Egil Selvik; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Thelo Aasgaard; Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.
What time is the Denmark vs Norway match?
The Denmark vs Norway match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM
- Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM