Norway vs Wales: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 14, 2026

Norway host Wales in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with both sides looking to turn their campaigns around. Kickoff is set for Saturday, November 14, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Norway vs Wales: Match Summary Match Norway vs. Wales Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, November 14, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch Norway vs Wales in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2.

Streaming options include Fubo, ViX and Fox One.

Can I watch Norway vs Wales for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Norway vs Wales for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Norway sit third in the group with 3 points from 4 matches. They have lost their last two games, falling 1-2 to Portugal on October 4 after a 1-2 defeat to Wales on October 1, and they also dropped a 1-2 decision to Portugal on September 27.

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Wales are fourth with 3 points from 4 matches. A 0-1 loss to Denmark on October 4 followed a 2-1 win over Norway on October 1, and before that Wales fell 0-2 to Denmark on September 27. Both teams need a result to climb the table.

In their last 7 meetings, Norway has won 1 and Wales has won 4, with 2 draws. Their most recent meeting was on October 1, 2026: Wales 2-1 Norway.

Norway vs Wales: Predicted Lineups

Norway (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Patrick Berg; Andreas Schjelderup, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

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Wales (4-2-3-1): Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies, Jay DaSilva; Rubin Colwill, Liam Cullen, Ethan Ampadu; Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, Harry Wilson.

What time is the Norway vs Wales match?

The Norway vs Wales match kicks off on Saturday, November 14, at 12:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 12:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 11:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 10:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 9:00 AM