Denmark face Norway today in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Denmark hosts Norway on November 17, 2026 in the UEFA Nations League, a Scandinavian clash with bragging rights and group standing on the line. Both sides arrive on the back of strong November results, which sharpens the stakes for this meeting. Below are the predicted lineups for both teams.

Denmark come into this match in good form. They beat Portugal 4-1 on November 14, following a 1-0 win over Wales on October 4. Two wins on the spin give Denmark momentum, and a result against Norway would keep that run going at home.

Norway also arrive with momentum after a 3-1 win over Wales on November 14, bouncing back from a 1-2 loss to Portugal on October 4. The win over Wales showed Norway can score freely against solid opposition. A strong showing in Denmark would confirm that October setback was just a blip.

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Denmark predicted lineup

Brian Riemer sets Denmark up in a 4-3-3 with Mads Hermansen in goal behind a back four of Alexander Bah, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard and Joakim Maehle. Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anchor midfield alongside Mikkel Damsgaard, giving Denmark control and experience through the center. Up front, Gustav Isaksen and Mohammed Daramy support Rasmus Hojlund, and with no absences listed, Riemer can pick his strongest available group.

Denmark predicted lineup (4-3-3): Mads Hermansen; Alexander Bah, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle; Morten Hjulmand, Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gustav Isaksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Mohammed Daramy.

Norway predicted lineup

Ståle Solbakken also goes with a 4-3-3, starting Egil Selvik in goal with Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem and David Moller Wolfe across the back. Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge and Thelo Aasgaard make up a midfield built to feed the front line quickly. Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa flank Erling Haaland in attack, and with no absences to manage, Solbakken sends out his first-choice XI.

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Norway predicted lineup (4-3-3): Egil Selvik; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Thelo Aasgaard; Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.