Cristiano Ronaldo sees 18-year streak with Portugal end after being unused by Jorge Jesus vs Norway

An 18-year streak ended for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus kept him on the bench against Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal earned a hugely important 2-1 victory against Norway, where CR7 remained on the bench throughout the match while his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, expressed gratitude after delivering the win. Even though Jorge Jesus explained the decision to sit him, it did not stop an 18-year streak from coming to an end.

It was Ronaldo’s first competitive match without playing a single minute in a little over 18 years. It had not happened in a non-friendly match since June 15, 2008, when Portugal lost 0-2 to Switzerland in the Euro group stage. Previously, the only other occurrence came on June 21, 2006, against Mexico in the World Cup group stage, a 2-1 win.

More recently, on June 8, 2024, he stayed on the bench in a 1-2 friendly defeat to Croatia, the only friendly of his career in which he did not play. Ronaldo is Portugal‘s record appearance maker and leading scorer, with 234 caps and 146 goals for the national team.

Advertisement

Cristiano could return vs Denmark

The next opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo could arrive very soon. Portugal will continue their UEFA Nations League campaign against Denmark on October 1, and Jorge Jesus himself opened the door for his captain to return to action, despite explaining before the match his reason for leaving him on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a Portugal match.

“Maybe now, against Denmark, he will play,” the Portuguese coach said. This time, the manager’s plan worked. Portugal defeated Norway 2-1; Goncalo Ramos responded with a goal, and the Portuguese squad recorded its second consecutive victory in the competition.

Advertisement

On this occasion, there was no already-secured qualification or injury to justify his absence. Cristiano was available and had warmed up; even Jorge Jesus had contemplated giving him nearly 30 minutes of play.

Ultimately, the match’s flow led the manager to a different decision, creating a scene more than 18 years later that had virtually disappeared from Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career.

Key takeaways

An 18-year streak ended for Cristiano Ronaldo as an unused substitute.

ended for Cristiano Ronaldo as an unused substitute. June 15, 2008 was the last competitive match without playing time.

was the last competitive match without playing time. Denmark is scheduled as the next opponent in the tournament.