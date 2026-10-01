Wales vs Norway: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 1, 2026

Wales host Norway at Cardiff City Stadium for a League A Group 4 UEFA Nations League clash. Norway opened with a win while Wales lost to Portugal. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Wales vs Norway Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, October 1, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Wales vs Norway in the USA

Wales vs Norway will be available to viewers in the United States through FOX Sports 2, Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Wales vs Norway for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its listed U.S. plans. That means eligible new subscribers can use the trial to watch qualifying live sports coverage without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Wales and Norway meet at Cardiff City Stadium on October 1 in League A, Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League, with both teams facing a demanding group alongside defending champions Portugal and Denmark.

Wales returned to League A after winning promotion from League B in the previous edition, while Norway are competing in the top tier for the first time. The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinals, making every point particularly important.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

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For Wales, the return to League A is a major test for Craig Bellamy‘s team. The FAW noted that Wales went unbeaten during their previous Nations League campaign to earn promotion, but Bellamy has already acknowledged the challenge of facing elite opposition across four matches in a compressed September-October window.

Norway arrive with a squad featuring Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, among other key players, and Stale Solbakken has emphasized the importance of collecting points in League A.

Their federation noted that finishing among the top two would require taking advantage of their matches against the strongest opposition, while the team enters the competition after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

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What time is the Wales vs Norway match?

The Wales vs Norway match kicks off on Thursday, October 1, at 2:45 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 7:45 PM local time at Cardiff City Stadium, and here are the corresponding start times across the main U.S. time zones.