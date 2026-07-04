Ecuador requests FIFA to launch investigation about Mexico game after 2026 World Cup exit

Ecuador released a statement demanding a FIFA investigation into Mexico over the incidents that occurred following their elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

The Ecuadorian Soccer Federation filed a formal complaint with FIFA following the elimination of the national team against Mexico in the 2026 World Cup. Through an official statement, the governing body informed that it requested an investigation into the events that occurred before and during the match played at Azteca Stadium.

The entity explained that the complaint seeks to clarify potential situations that affected the development of the match. “The Federation filed a formal complaint with FIFA, requesting a detailed investigation into the events that occurred before and during the match—including all those that may have compromised safety issues for our fans and players,” the statement noted. “This is the correct and official channel to clarify any situation related to a match of this magnitude.”

The announcement comes days after the 2-0 defeat against Mexico, a result that signified the elimination of Ecuador in the Round of 32 and the departure of Sebastián Beccacece from the bench. This marks an episode to forget for what many considered Ecuador’s golden generation.

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What happened between Mexico and Ecuador?

Before the match, things were already tense between both sides, not among the players, but between the fanbases. It all started with Mexico fans going to disturb Ecuador’s players at their hotel, prompting Ecuador to also file a complaint regarding security and other issues. But it did not stop there.

Roberto Alvarado #25 of Mexico.

During the match, several videos circulated showing degrading treatment by the Mexican fanbase toward the Ecuadorian supporters, generating significant discussion about Mexico as a World Cup host and whether it will be this way until they are eliminated from the competition.

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Moreover, it did not just stop with the fans; there were even assaults against journalists present supporting Ecuador. Videos circulating on social media have trended due to these behaviors that are getting out of hand in what should be a community celebration.

The process Ecuador will now enter

The governing body assured that the decision will be made to build a medium- and long-term sporting project. Additionally, it announced that in the coming weeks it will hold meetings with clubs and associations to present an economic management report regarding Ecuador’s participation in the World Cup.

Finally, the FEF maintained that it will continue promoting development processes for young soccer players and highlighted that, in the coming years, this talent will look to be complemented by more experienced players to strengthen the future of the national team, aiming to keep a “golden” generation more alive than ever.