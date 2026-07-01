Are Ecuador out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Mexico?

In a high-stakes, dramatic Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup, Ecuador lost to Mexico in Mexico City.

Mexico put on a masterclass in front of a raucous home crowd, dominant from the opening whistle to secure a commanding 2-0 victory over Ecuador in Mexico City.

The definitive win punches El Tri’s ticket to the Round of 16 and officially eliminates Ecuador from the 2026 World Cup. This comes shortly after the South American side emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest bracket-busters after a stunning group-stage upset over Germany.

In the unforgiving, win-or-go-home environment of the World Cup knockout rounds, El Tri left absolutely no room for error. Feeding off the electric energy at Estadio Azteca, Mexico delivered their most complete and clinical 90 minutes of the tournament.

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The damage was done early. A relentless first-half blitz saw Julian Quinones and veteran talisman Raul Jimenez both find the back of the net, paralyzing an Ecuadorian defense that never truly recovered. The defeat marks a familiar, heartbreaking trend for La Tri, who have now failed to advance past their opening knockout match in all five of their historic World Cup appearances.

Ecuador’s rollercoaster 2026 World Cup run

Despite the bitter exit, Ecuador’s journey in North America was nothing short of a rollercoaster. After stumbling out of the gates with a tough loss to the Ivory Coast and a frustrating draw against Curacao, they caught fire when it mattered most. The monumental victory over powerhouse Germany in the group finale secured them four points and a neutral goal differential, just enough to sneak into the Round of 32 as one of the top third-place finishers.

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While momentum and expectations were riding high after the Germany shocker, Mexico’s clinical first-half display, which recalls the furthest they’ve gone in a World Cup, ultimately brought Ecuador’s ambitious run crashing back to reality.

With their ticket punched, Mexico now shift their focus to the Round of 16. El Tri will closely watch the high-stakes clash between England and the DR Congo to find out who they will face next.