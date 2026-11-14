Haiti vs USA: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on November 14, 2026

Haiti takes on the USA in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League on Saturday, November 14. Both sides arrive on contrasting runs of form, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Haiti vs USA: Match Summary Match Haiti vs. USA Tournament 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Date Saturday, November 14, 2026 Time 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TBS, truTV Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, ViX, Max, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Haiti vs USA in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TBS and truTV. Spanish-language coverage runs through Telemundo and UNIVERSO, while TBS and truTV carry the English-language broadcast. Fubo live streams the game, and so do ViX and Max.

Can I watch Haiti vs USA for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Haiti vs USA for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Haiti enters this match having split their last three outings. They lost 0-2 to Costa Rica on October 5, a result that came right after a 4-1 win over Dominican Rep on October 2 and a 2-0 win over Costa Rica on September 27. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and leaves Haiti looking to respond against a stronger opponent.

The USA has won each of their last three matches. They beat Canada 1-0 on October 7, following a 3-0 win over Mexico on October 4 and a 4-2 win over Chile on September 30. That run of form has the USA arriving with momentum as they look to continue their winning streak in Concacaf Nations League play. However, the team arrives with mixed feelings as coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed he’s leaving for Manchester United after this international break.

USA leads the head-to-head with 5 wins in the last 10 meetings against Haiti. Their most recent meeting was on June 22, 2025: USA 2-1 Haiti.

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What time is the Haiti vs USA match?

The Haiti vs USA match kicks off on Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: