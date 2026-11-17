USA face Haiti today at TQL Stadium in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Find out here the confirmed lineups for this match.

The United States host Haiti in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League with both predicted lineups shaped by a lopsided recent history between these two sides, and this meeting carries extra weight after how one-sided their last encounter was.

USA come into this match off a 6-0 win over Haiti on November 14, 2026, a result that leaves the USMNT on the verge of punching a ticket to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Haiti are in an extremely tough position, as they will need to produce a miraculous comeback to keep their campaign alive.

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USA confirmed lineup

In Mauricio Pochettino’s last game at the helm, the USA line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Diego Kochen in goal behind a back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty and Antonee Robinson. Tyler Adams and Sebastian Berhalter sit in the double pivot, giving the team control in midfield, while Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman support Christian Pulisic in the attacking band behind Julian Hall.

USA confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Diego Kochen; Alex Freeman, Auston Trusty, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson; Sebastian Berhalter, Tyler Adams; Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic; Julian Hall.

Haiti confirmed lineup

Haiti set up in a 4-4-2 under David Badia, with Alexandre Pierre in goal and a back four of Carlens Arcus, Martin Expérience, Danley Jean Jacques and Patrick Nwadike. Carl Sainté, Josué Casimir, Dominique Simon and Lenny Joseph make up the midfield four, feeding Wilson Isidor and Louicius Deedson up front.

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Haiti confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Alexandre Pierre; Carlens Arcus, Martin Expérience, Danley Jean Jacques, Patrick Nwadike; Josué Casimir, Dominique Simon, Carl Sainté, Lenny Joseph; Louicius Deedson, Wilson Isidor.