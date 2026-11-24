The 2028 Copa America will be held in the United States, and both the USMNT and Mexico will have to earn their place in the tournament.

The next edition of the Copa America, scheduled to take place in 2028, will once again be hosted by the United States. While some may have assumed that the host nation would automatically secure a spot in the tournament, the reality is that both the USMNT and Mexico will have to earn their qualification. According to CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, both teams will compete for their spots through the Gold Cup.

CONCACAF will have a total of six spots available for the next Copa America, with teams having to compete for them at the upcoming Gold Cup, scheduled to take place from June 17 to July 11, 2027. Sporting merit will be key to securing a place in the tournament.

On the other hand, CONMEBOL already knows that its 10 member nations will have guaranteed spots in the competition. As for the host venues and dates for the 49th edition of the tournament, no official announcements have been made yet.

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Argentina eye a three-peat

Argentina are going through a period of transition within their national team, especially following Lionel Messi’s retirement. Despite these changes, La Albiceleste remains a contender and will be looking to win the Copa America for the third consecutive time, completing a historic three-peat.

CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia.

Under Lionel Scaloni’s leadership, Argentina previously lifted the trophy in 2021 at the iconic Maracana Stadium, before winning it again in 2024, this time on U.S. soil. Can they do it once more and complete the three-peat amid this period of transition?

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USMNT and Mexico’s best performances

When it comes to the Copa America, Mexico hold the crown as the tournament’s best-ever guest nation, finishing as runners-up twice—falling 2–1 to Argentina in their 1993 debut and 1–0 to hosts Colombia in 2001—alongside three third-place finishes.

Meanwhile, the USMNT’s peak came during their two fourth-place runs: a Cinderella semifinal trip in 1995 (highlighted by a shock 3–0 group-stage win over Argentina) and another semifinal appearance while hosting the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina dribbles the ball against Michael Bradley #4 of United States.

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Key takeaways