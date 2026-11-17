USA host Haiti at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League, days after a 6-0 win over the same opponent. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

USA vs Haiti: Match Summary Match USA vs. Haiti Tournament 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels UNIVERSO, TBS, truTV Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, ViX, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch USA vs Haiti in the USA

The match airs on UNIVERSO, TBS and truTV for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, Peacock, ViX, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch USA vs Haiti for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch USA vs Haiti for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

USA arrive off a strong run of form. They beat Haiti 6-0 on November 14, defeated Canada 1-0 on October 7 and beat Mexico 3-0 on October 4. Three straight wins have them in good shape heading into this rematch.

Advertisement

Haiti sit on the other end of that scoreline from their last outing, which leaves them on the verge of a quarterfinal elimination. Before their 0-6 loss on Saturday, they lost 0-2 to Costa Rica on October 5, though they had beaten the Dominican Republic 4-1 on October 2. Reaching the Concacaf Nations League semifinals would require a miraculous comeback today.

USA leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 14, 2026: Haiti 0-6 USA.

What time is the USA vs Haiti match?

The USA vs Haiti match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 7:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Advertisement