With a commanding first-leg performance behind them, the USMNT return to face Haiti in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, as Mauricio Pochettino’s squad looks to secure its place in the next round.

The United States heads into the second leg of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals with a significant advantage over Haiti, but there is still one more match to play before a place in the next round is secured.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad put together a dominant performance in the opening encounter. Both teams are now competing for a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals and qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup.

Whether the United States wins, settles for a draw or suffers an unexpected defeat against Haiti, the result will determine how the quarterfinal series concludes and what comes next for Pochettino’s team.

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What happens if USA beats Haiti?

If the United States beats Haiti in the second leg, the USMNT will advance to the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Finals and secure automatic qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup.

Tyler Adams #4 of the United States (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

A victory would allow Mauricio Pochettino’s team to complete the quarterfinal series with another positive result after its commanding 6-0 win in the opening match. They dominated the first leg on November 14 at Nu Stadium in Miami.

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Auston Trusty opened the scoring in the 10th minute, before Julian Hall extended the lead after halftime. Christian Pulisic then scored twice in quick succession, converting a penalty and finding the net again from outside the box.

Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun added two more goals to complete the 6-0 victory. A win in Cincinnati would leave no room for a comeback from Haiti, regardless of the margin.

What happens if USA and Haiti tie?

If the United States ties Haiti, it will still advance to the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Finals and qualify automatically for the 2027 Gold Cup. The Americans would maintain their six-goal advantage on aggregate.

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The quarterfinals are played over two legs, with the goals from both matches combined to determine the winner. Therefore, even if Haiti manages to prevent another USMNT victory, a draw would leave the overall score in their favor.

Advancing would put the United States among the four teams competing for the Nations League title in March 2027. It would also guarantee the USMNT a place in the next Gold Cup, avoiding the qualification preliminaries.

What happens if USA loses to Haiti?

If the United States loses to Haiti, it can still advance to the Nations League Finals, even if the defeat comes by six goals, depending on the final score and the away-goals tiebreaker.

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For example, if Haiti wins 3-0, the United States would still advance with a 6-3 aggregate victory. The same would happen if Haiti wins by four or five goals, since the Americans would retain the overall advantage.

However, the situation becomes more complicated if Haiti wins by exactly six goals. If the aggregate score is tied after the two matches, away goals count double to determine which team advances.

This distinction is particularly important because the first leg was officially Haiti’s home match, even though it was played in Miami due to security concerns in Haiti. As a result, the six goals scored by the United States counted as away goals.

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If Haiti wins 6-0 : The aggregate score would be 6-6 and both teams would be tied on away goals. A 6-6 aggregate score would force extra time, and if the draw persists in overtime, a penalty shootout would decide the winner.

: The aggregate score would be 6-6 and both teams would be tied on away goals. A 6-6 aggregate score would force extra time, and if the draw persists in overtime, a penalty shootout would decide the winner. If Haiti wins 7-1 : The aggregate score would be 7-7, but Haiti would advance because it would have scored seven away goals, compared with the USMNT’s six.

: The aggregate score would be 7-7, but Haiti would advance because it would have scored seven away goals, compared with the USMNT’s six. If Haiti wins by seven or more goals: The Caribbean team would overturn the aggregate deficit and advance without needing the away-goals tiebreaker.

If the aggregate score and away-goals totals are both tied, the teams would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If neither side breaks the deadlock, a penalty shootout would determine the winner. Away goals do not count as a tiebreaker during extra time.

Key takeaways

The USMNT holds a 6-0 aggregate lead after dominating Haiti in the November 14 opener.

after dominating Haiti in the November 14 opener. The United States advances with a win or tie in Cincinnati to reach the 2027 Finals.

in Cincinnati to reach the 2027 Finals. Haiti must win by at least six goals to eliminate the USMNT.