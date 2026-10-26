How many people are attending the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony brings soccer’s biggest names to London for a landmark night. With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo drawing attention, the guest list is one of the key questions ahead of the prestigious gala.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is bringing some of soccer’s biggest names to London for one of the sport’s most prestigious nights. As the award celebrates its 70th anniversary, the event moves to the United Kingdom for the first time.

The London Palladium has a seating capacity of 2,286 people, offering a sense of the scale of the venue hosting this year’s ceremony. However, the exact number of attendees expected at the Ballon d’Or gala has not been officially confirmed.

The guest list is expected to bring together nominees, legends, coaches, club representatives, sponsors and members of the international media. The ceremony will celebrate individual excellence while marking seven decades of history.

Advertisement

How many nominees are attending the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist features 30 players, and the women’s award also has 30 nominees, but the published lists do not establish how many of them will be present at the London Palladium on October 26.

The Ballon D’or Awards during the 69th Ballon D’Or Photocall (Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Several high-profile names are expected to draw attention at the event, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal. Reports on the day of the ceremony indicated that these stars were set to attend.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is also on the men’s shortlist, but his attendance has been uncertain in reports published ahead of the ceremony. The Argentine icon, who leads Cristiano Ronaldo in Ballon d’Or wins, could claim his ninth award.

CR7 is also expected to attend, despite not being nominated this year. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated events of 2026, and within hours, the list of winners, which has been growing since 1956, will expand once again.

Key takeaways

The London Palladium seats 2,286 people for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Men’s and women’s shortlists feature 30 nominees each , but overall attendance is unconfirmed.

, but overall attendance is unconfirmed. Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal are reported to attend the gala.