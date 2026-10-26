All the Ballon d’Or winners in history: List by year since 1956

Even in team sports, there’s room for individual awards. And while most soccer stars probably dream of winning collective titles over anything else, the Ballon d’Or is a meaningful individual achievement.
The accolade, given by French magazine France Football since 1956, rewards the best player of the season in an event that always draws the soccer community’s attention.
Originally given to European players only, the Ballon d’Or eligibility was eventually expanded to players from all over the planet to become the global phenom it is today. On Bolavip, we take a look at every single Ballon d’Or winner in award history.
Full list of Ballon d’Or winners by year
|Year
|Winner
|Country
|1956
|Stanley Matthews
|England
|1957
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Spain
|1958
|Raymond Kopa
|France
|1959
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Spain
|1960
|Luis Suarez
|Spain
|1961
|Omar Sivori
|Italy
|1962
|Josef Masopust
|Czechia
|1963
|Lev Yashin
|USSR
|1964
|Denis Law
|Scotland
|1965
|Eusebio
|Portugal
|1966
|Bobby Charlton
|England
|1967
|Florian Albert
|Hungary
|1968
|George Best
|Northern Ireland
|1969
|Gianni Rivera
|Italy
|1970
|Gerd Muller
|Germany
|1971
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|1972
|Franz Beckenbauer
|Germany
|1973
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|1974
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|1975
|Oleg Blokhin
|USSR
|1976
|Franz Beckenbauer
|Germany
|1977
|Allan Simonsen
|Denmark
|1978
|Kevin Keegan
|England
|1979
|Kevin Keegan
|England
|1980
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|Germany
|1981
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|Germany
|1982
|Paolo Rossi
|Italy
|1983
|Michel Platini
|France
|1984
|Michel Platini
|France
|1985
|Michel Platini
|France
|1986
|Igor Belanov
|USSR
|1987
|Ruud Gullit
|Netherlands
|1988
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|1989
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|1990
|Lothar Matthaus
|Germany
|1991
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|France
|1992
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|1993
|Roberto Baggio
|Italy
|1994
|Hristo Stoichkov
|Bulgaria
|1995
|George Weah
|Liberia
|1996
|Matthias Sammer
|Germany
|1997
|Ronaldo Nazario
|Brazil
|1998
|Zinedine Zidane
|France
|1999
|Rivaldo
|Brazil
|2000
|Luis Figo
|Portugal
|2001
|Michael Owen
|England
|2002
|Ronaldo Nazario
|Brazil
|2003
|Pavel Nedved
|Czechia
|2004
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Ukraine
|2005
|Ronaldinho
|Brazil
|2006
|Fabio Cannavaro
|Italy
|2007
|Kaka
|Brazil
|2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2009
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2010
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2011
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2012
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2013
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2014
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2015
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2016
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2017
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2018
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|2019
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2020*
|*Not awarded due to Covid-19 pandemic.
|–
|2021
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2022
|Karim Benzema
|France
|2023
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2024
|Rodri
|Spain
|2025
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
The Ballon d’Or throughout the years
The first Ballon d’Or winner was English legend Sir Stanley Matthews, who emerged victorious in the inaugural 1956 Ballon d’Or at 41 years, 321 days old ― which remains the record for the oldest winner in Ballon d’Or history.
‘Our expectations for the USMNT were a bit higher’: Tab Ramos on World Cup, Pochettino, MLS, and more
Limited to players born in Europe at first, it wasn’t until 1995 that the Ballon d’Or rules changed, enabling players from any country active at European clubs to be in contention as well. That year saw Liberian icon George Weah become the first non-European player to win the Ballon d’Or.
The field was further expanded in 2007, making all professional soccer players in the world eligible. Until 2022, the criteria was a player’s performance in a calendar year. That year, it changed to consider a typical club season. French striker Karim Benzema was the first winner under the new criteria, following a remarkable 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid.
The record Ballon d’Or winner
The record for most Ballon d’Or wins belongs to another name though, and that’s Lionel Messi, who received his eighth award in 2023. The Argentine legend is followed by Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo with five.
Both superstars led arguably the most intense rivalry in Ballon d’Or history, going toe-to-toe for many years until Messi gained a significant advantage by reaching eight triumphs against Ronaldo’s five.
Key takeaways
- France Football has awarded the Ballon d’Or to top soccer players since 1956.
- Stanley Matthews won the inaugural 1956 Ballon d’Or as the oldest recipient ever.
- Lionel Messi holds the all-time record after winning his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023.