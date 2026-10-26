Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Ballon d'Or

All the Ballon d’Or winners in history: List by year since 1956

The Ballon d'Or is the biggest individual accolade a soccer player can aspire to, and only a handful of legends got their hands on the coveted award.

A view of the Ballon d'Or trophy.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesA view of the Ballon d'Or trophy.

Even in team sports, there’s room for individual awards. And while most soccer stars probably dream of winning collective titles over anything else, the Ballon d’Or is a meaningful individual achievement.

The accolade, given by French magazine France Football since 1956, rewards the best player of the season in an event that always draws the soccer community’s attention.

Originally given to European players only, the Ballon d’Or eligibility was eventually expanded to players from all over the planet to become the global phenom it is today. On Bolavip, we take a look at every single Ballon d’Or winner in award history.

Full list of Ballon d’Or winners by year

YearWinnerCountry
1956Stanley MatthewsEngland
1957Alfredo Di StefanoSpain
1958Raymond KopaFrance
1959Alfredo Di StefanoSpain
1960Luis SuarezSpain
1961Omar SivoriItaly
1962Josef MasopustCzechia
1963Lev YashinUSSR
1964Denis LawScotland
1965EusebioPortugal
1966Bobby CharltonEngland
1967Florian AlbertHungary
1968George BestNorthern Ireland
1969Gianni RiveraItaly
1970Gerd MullerGermany
1971Johan CruyffNetherlands
1972Franz BeckenbauerGermany
1973Johan CruyffNetherlands
1974Johan CruyffNetherlands
1975Oleg BlokhinUSSR
1976Franz BeckenbauerGermany
1977Allan SimonsenDenmark
1978Kevin KeeganEngland
1979Kevin KeeganEngland
1980Karl-Heinz RummeniggeGermany
1981Karl-Heinz RummeniggeGermany
1982Paolo RossiItaly
1983Michel PlatiniFrance
1984Michel PlatiniFrance
1985Michel PlatiniFrance
1986Igor BelanovUSSR
1987Ruud GullitNetherlands
1988Marco van BastenNetherlands
1989Marco van BastenNetherlands
1990Lothar MatthausGermany
1991Jean-Pierre PapinFrance
1992Marco van BastenNetherlands
1993Roberto BaggioItaly
1994Hristo StoichkovBulgaria
1995George WeahLiberia
1996Matthias SammerGermany
1997Ronaldo NazarioBrazil
1998Zinedine ZidaneFrance
1999RivaldoBrazil
2000Luis FigoPortugal
2001Michael OwenEngland
2002Ronaldo NazarioBrazil
2003Pavel NedvedCzechia
2004Andriy ShevchenkoUkraine
2005RonaldinhoBrazil
2006Fabio CannavaroItaly
2007KakaBrazil
2008Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
2009Lionel MessiArgentina
2010Lionel MessiArgentina
2011Lionel MessiArgentina
2012Lionel MessiArgentina
2013Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
2014Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
2015Lionel MessiArgentina
2016Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
2017Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
2018Luka ModricCroatia
2019Lionel MessiArgentina
2020**Not awarded due to Covid-19 pandemic.
2021Lionel MessiArgentina
2022Karim BenzemaFrance
2023Lionel MessiArgentina
2024RodriSpain
2025Ousmane DembeleFrance

The Ballon d’Or throughout the years

The first Ballon d’Or winner was English legend Sir Stanley Matthews, who emerged victorious in the inaugural 1956 Ballon d’Or at 41 years, 321 days old ― which remains the record for the oldest winner in Ballon d’Or history.

See also

‘Our expectations for the USMNT were a bit higher’: Tab Ramos on World Cup, Pochettino, MLS, and more

Limited to players born in Europe at first, it wasn’t until 1995 that the Ballon d’Or rules changed, enabling players from any country active at European clubs to be in contention as well. That year saw Liberian icon George Weah become the first non-European player to win the Ballon d’Or.

The field was further expanded in 2007, making all professional soccer players in the world eligible. Until 2022, the criteria was a player’s performance in a calendar year. That year, it changed to consider a typical club season. French striker Karim Benzema was the first winner under the new criteria, following a remarkable 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid.

The record Ballon d’Or winner

The record for most Ballon d’Or wins belongs to another name though, and that’s Lionel Messi, who received his eighth award in 2023. The Argentine legend is followed by Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo with five.

Both superstars led arguably the most intense rivalry in Ballon d’Or history, going toe-to-toe for many years until Messi gained a significant advantage by reaching eight triumphs against Ronaldo’s five.

Key takeaways

  • France Football has awarded the Ballon d’Or to top soccer players since 1956.
  • Stanley Matthews won the inaugural 1956 Ballon d’Or as the oldest recipient ever.
  • Lionel Messi holds the all-time record after winning his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023.
Martín O’Donnell
Martín O’Donnell
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions