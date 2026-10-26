All the Ballon d’Or winners in history: List by year since 1956

The Ballon d'Or is the biggest individual accolade a soccer player can aspire to, and only a handful of legends got their hands on the coveted award.

Even in team sports, there’s room for individual awards. And while most soccer stars probably dream of winning collective titles over anything else, the Ballon d’Or is a meaningful individual achievement.

The accolade, given by French magazine France Football since 1956, rewards the best player of the season in an event that always draws the soccer community’s attention.

Originally given to European players only, the Ballon d’Or eligibility was eventually expanded to players from all over the planet to become the global phenom it is today. On Bolavip, we take a look at every single Ballon d’Or winner in award history.

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Full list of Ballon d’Or winners by year

Year Winner Country 1956 Stanley Matthews England 1957 Alfredo Di Stefano Spain 1958 Raymond Kopa France 1959 Alfredo Di Stefano Spain 1960 Luis Suarez Spain 1961 Omar Sivori Italy 1962 Josef Masopust Czechia 1963 Lev Yashin USSR 1964 Denis Law Scotland 1965 Eusebio Portugal 1966 Bobby Charlton England 1967 Florian Albert Hungary 1968 George Best Northern Ireland 1969 Gianni Rivera Italy 1970 Gerd Muller Germany 1971 Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1972 Franz Beckenbauer Germany 1973 Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1974 Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1975 Oleg Blokhin USSR 1976 Franz Beckenbauer Germany 1977 Allan Simonsen Denmark 1978 Kevin Keegan England 1979 Kevin Keegan England 1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Germany 1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Germany 1982 Paolo Rossi Italy 1983 Michel Platini France 1984 Michel Platini France 1985 Michel Platini France 1986 Igor Belanov USSR 1987 Ruud Gullit Netherlands 1988 Marco van Basten Netherlands 1989 Marco van Basten Netherlands 1990 Lothar Matthaus Germany 1991 Jean-Pierre Papin France 1992 Marco van Basten Netherlands 1993 Roberto Baggio Italy 1994 Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria 1995 George Weah Liberia 1996 Matthias Sammer Germany 1997 Ronaldo Nazario Brazil 1998 Zinedine Zidane France 1999 Rivaldo Brazil 2000 Luis Figo Portugal 2001 Michael Owen England 2002 Ronaldo Nazario Brazil 2003 Pavel Nedved Czechia 2004 Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine 2005 Ronaldinho Brazil 2006 Fabio Cannavaro Italy 2007 Kaka Brazil 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2009 Lionel Messi Argentina 2010 Lionel Messi Argentina 2011 Lionel Messi Argentina 2012 Lionel Messi Argentina 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2015 Lionel Messi Argentina 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2018 Luka Modric Croatia 2019 Lionel Messi Argentina 2020* *Not awarded due to Covid-19 pandemic. – 2021 Lionel Messi Argentina 2022 Karim Benzema France 2023 Lionel Messi Argentina 2024 Rodri Spain 2025 Ousmane Dembele France

The Ballon d’Or throughout the years

The first Ballon d’Or winner was English legend Sir Stanley Matthews, who emerged victorious in the inaugural 1956 Ballon d’Or at 41 years, 321 days old ― which remains the record for the oldest winner in Ballon d’Or history.

Limited to players born in Europe at first, it wasn’t until 1995 that the Ballon d’Or rules changed, enabling players from any country active at European clubs to be in contention as well. That year saw Liberian icon George Weah become the first non-European player to win the Ballon d’Or.

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The field was further expanded in 2007, making all professional soccer players in the world eligible. Until 2022, the criteria was a player’s performance in a calendar year. That year, it changed to consider a typical club season. French striker Karim Benzema was the first winner under the new criteria, following a remarkable 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid.

The record Ballon d’Or winner

The record for most Ballon d’Or wins belongs to another name though, and that’s Lionel Messi, who received his eighth award in 2023. The Argentine legend is followed by Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo with five.

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Both superstars led arguably the most intense rivalry in Ballon d’Or history, going toe-to-toe for many years until Messi gained a significant advantage by reaching eight triumphs against Ronaldo’s five.

Key takeaways