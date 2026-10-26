Is Lionel Messi attending the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony today?

A new edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place, and Lionel Messi is once again one of the nominees for the prestigious award.

One of the most significant events in the world of awards is undoubtedly the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Lionel Messi, the most decorated winner in the award’s history, has once again been nominated. However, his attendance at the ceremony is unlikely, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“Lionel Messi will not be presenting a trophy to any of the winners at the Ballon d’Or, as he has not been invited to do so,” Romano also added on his X account. It seems that this time, the No. 10 might be watching the event from afar.

Messi is the most decorated player in Ballon d’Or history, with eight awards to his name, and he is looking to further cement his legendary career. Will he be able to do so in the twilight of his career?

Advertisement

The nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or

This prestigious individual award has 30 nominees, with Cristiano Ronaldo curiously absent from the list. What will ultimately determine the winner? A strong World Cup performance? Their current form at club level? Here is the complete list of players in contention for the award.

Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet.

Harry Kane

Vinicius Jr.

Fabian Ruiz

Vitinha

Ferran Torres

William Saliba

Dayot Upamecano

Bruno Fernandes

Pau Cubarsi

Marc Cucurella

Jude Bellingham

Ousmane Dembele

Luis Diaz

Lamine Yamal

Erling Haaland

Gabriel Magalhaes

Achraf Hakimi

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lionel Messi

Sadio Mane

Marquinhos

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappe

Nuno Mendes

Joao Neves

Michael Olise

William Pacho

Julian Quiñones

Rodri

Declan Rice

Advertisement

Messi is aiming to win his ninth Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or journey is nothing short of legendary, kicking off back in 2009 when he picked up his very first golden trophy as a unstoppable youngster at Barcelona. Over the next decade and a half, he turned winning soccer’s most prestigious individual award into a regular habit, taking home the top spot in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

The ultimate crowning moment came in 2023, when he claimed his eighth and final Ballon d’Or—fresh off leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar—solidifying a record that will likely stand untouched for generations.

Lionel Messi holds up his European footballer of the year award, the ‘Ballon d’Or’.

Advertisement

Key takeaways