Why wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

The 2026 edition of the Ballon d'Or has its 30 nominees, with Cristiano Ronaldo's name curiously absent from the list.

The 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or ceremony features a total of 30 candidates competing for this prestigious individual award. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo’s name is absent from the list, with several factors reportedly leading France Football magazine to leave him out of the running.

Although his goal of reaching 1,000 career goals is getting closer, the truth is that moving to a lower-tier league like the Saudi Pro League has, to some extent, cost CR7 his competitive edge. Furthermore, his performance at the last World Cup cannot be overlooked.

Perhaps the biggest star in Portugal, Ronaldo and his national team delivered underwhelming performances at the World Cup. At 41 years old, one of the greatest strikers in soccer history is left hoping for another opportunity to add a new trophy to his collection.

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A new generation of players is chasing the Ballon d’Or

The London Palladium Theatre in London will host this prestigious event, where 30 players will compete to win the award for the first time, while others will look to further expand their sporting achievements.

A view of the Ballon d’Or trophy.

Lionel Messi, whose attendance is unlikely, is among the members of this elite group. Aside from the Argentine No. 10, only Ousmane Dembele and Rodri have the chance to win the award again, as the remaining 27 nominees have never won it before.

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Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr. are other names with great potential to win this year’s Ballon d’Or. Which of them will ultimately be crowned the winner at the end of the day?

Cristiano knows what it takes to win this trophy

When it comes to individual greatness, Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance is hard to match, having lifted the prestigious Ballon d’Or trophy an incredible five times. His epic run started in 2008, grabbing his very first award after an insane season with Manchester United.

Once he moved to Real Madrid, he went head-to-head with the world’s best, securing four more golden balls in 2013, 2014, 2016, and ultimately his fifth and final one in 2017 following back-to-back Champions League titles. It was a remarkable decade where CR7 established himself as one of the most deadly and consistent goalscorers the sport has ever witnessed.

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Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his five Golden Ball (Ballon d’Or).

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo was omitted from the 30-candidate Ballon d’Or list due to competitive factors.

from the 30-candidate Ballon d’Or list due to competitive factors. The London Palladium Theatre in London will host the prestigious Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

in London will host the prestigious Ballon d’Or award ceremony. Five Ballon d’Or trophies have been won by Cristiano Ronaldo across his legendary career.