LAFC vs LA Galaxy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a MLS game on October 25, 2026

LAFC host LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium in a crucial MLS regular-season showdown as the Los Angeles rivals battle for playoff positioning. Find out how to watch El Trafico live in the USA, including streaming options, TV coverage and kickoff time.

Match Summary Match LAFC vs LA Galaxy Tournament Major League Soccer Date Sunday, October 25, 2026 Time 9:10 PM ET / 6:10 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy in the USA

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy will be available to stream live on Apple TV in the United States. Beginning with the 2026 season, the subscription includes every MLS regular-season match, along with coverage of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Can I watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch LAFC vs. LA Galaxy for free through Apple TV‘s seven-day free trial. The MLS streaming service is included with a subscription in 2026, and this costs $14.99 per month after the trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

LAFC and LA Galaxy meet for another edition of El Trafico, one of Major League Soccer‘s most intense local rivalries. The October 25 matchup at BMO Stadium comes during the closing stretch of the regular season, when every point can make a difference in the Western Conference playoff race.

Pablo Ruiz #17 of the Los Angeles Galaxy (Source: Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

LAFC enter the matchup looking to capitalize on home-field advantage and strengthen their position ahead of the postseason. The team has attacking weapons in Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min, while the Galaxy will look to use their experience and attacking quality to challenge their city rivals.

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LA Galaxy also have important points to pursue as they try to improve their standing in the West. Their form has been inconsistent, and defensive vulnerabilities have been a concern during the campaign. A positive result against LAFC would provide a valuable boost in a rivalry where the stakes extend beyond the standings.

What time is the LAFC vs LA Galaxy match?

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy kicks off on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 9:10 p.m. ET. The match will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, with coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Eastern Time: 9:10 p.m.

Central Time: 8:10 p.m.

Mountain Time: 7:10 p.m.

Pacific Time: 6:10 p.m.