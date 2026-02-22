Lionel Messi reportedly avoids a potential MLS sanction after confronting refs following Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to LAFC

The start of Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS season did not go as planned for the team’s ambitions. Beyond the 3-0 loss to LAFC, the main story in USA soccer revolves around Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar showed a side rarely seen since arriving in North America, visibly frustrated by the flow of the game and the referees’ decisions.

The situation raised concerns within the Herons’ coaching staff, as the official match report could have carried significant disciplinary consequences for the captain in upcoming fixtures.

However, the matter appears to be resolved. According to ESPN, after an MLS investigation, it was confirmed that Messi did not enter the referees’ locker room following the game. Chris Rivett, director of communications for the Professional Referee Organization, confirmed to ESPN that Messi never entered the officials’ area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initial fears of a sanction arose because, according to Franco Panizo, defender Matt Miazga was suspended for three games in 2023 for a similar incident, which could have put Messi at risk for a comparable punishment. Since no further action was needed, Messi avoided disciplinary measures.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What happened with Lionel Messi in Inter Miami vs LAFC

The heavy defeat against LAFC in Week 1 took a toll on Inter Miami. The main point of conflict erupted after the final whistle. Lionel Messi approached the center of the field in anger to confront the match officials, vehemently disputing several calls that he believed systematically disadvantaged Inter Miami throughout the 90 minutes.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami announce useful move to help Lionel Messi repeat MLS title in 2026

Messi’s frustration did not subside once he reached the locker room. Witnesses reported that his discontent over decisions in the penalty areas and the referee’s disciplinary management triggered a post-match protest that exceeded typical bounds.

Advertisement

As this involved conduct toward match officials, the league reviewed the Argentine’s gestures and statements to determine whether he had violated the MLS code of ethics and behavior.