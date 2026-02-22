Furious Lionel Messi had to be calmed by Luis Suarez after Inter Miami’s 3-0 blowout loss to LAFC

In a not-so-common sight, Lionel Messi stormed off after Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to LAFC, prompting Luis Suarez to step in and calm the Argentine down. It is clear that the outcome didn’t leave Messi comfortable at all.

The 2026 MLS season did not begin in the best way for Inter Miami. During their visit to Los Angeles, Messi’s team was stunned 3-0 by Son Heung-min and company in a dominant home performance.

After the game, Lionel Messi was spotted heading toward the locker room in clear frustration. He appeared so furious that teammate Luis Suarez had to intervene, guiding him toward the tunnel to avoid any further issues.

Inter Miami began the 2026 MLS campaign on the wrong foot. The defending champions traveled to California for a challenging matchup against LAFC, a side that ultimately secured a convincing 3-0 victory at home.

Following the final whistle, Messi was caught on camera exchanging jerseys with Dennis Bouanga, one of the game’s scorers. However, the atmosphere shifted once the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion left the field.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami

ESPN Argentina followed Messi all the way to the locker room. Before entering, he appeared furious at someone—though it was unclear at whom. Suarez stepped in to escort him to the locker room, preventing the tension from escalating further.