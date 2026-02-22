Son Heung-min makes huge Lionel Messi admission after LAFC’s 3-0 win over Inter Miami

LAFC delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter Miami in the MLS season opener, controlling the tempo and exposing defensive gaps throughout the match. Son Heung-min was instrumental in the performance, consistently troubling Miami’s back line and contributing to a difficult night for Lionel Messi. Despite the competitive edge on the field, Son later spoke with admiration about his opponent.

Following the win, Son made clear his respect for Messi, even calling him the greatest player of all time during his postgame press conference. “I came to MLS just because of Messi. He made the league even bigger, and I’ve always wanted to be like him.”

Messi has personally influenced me with everything he has achieved in his career. We are lucky to watch Messi play soccer. He is the Greatest Player of All Time.” His comments also shed light on his decision to leave Europe for MLS, citing the Argentine star’s presence as a major factor.

LAFC dismantled the reigning MLS champions with authority, powered by a standout display from Denis Bouanga, Son’s creativity in the final third, and the decisive contribution of Nathan Ordaz, who scored the third goal to seal the result.

Son’s standout performance against Inter Miami

Son and his teammates executed an efficient game plan. Inter Miami began with confidence, attempting to dictate possession through Messi, Silvetti and De Paul in the starting lineup, but LAFC responded with pace and precision in transition. Son repeatedly threatened with bursts of speed, while Bouanga delivered a dazzling performance that ultimately earned him Man of the Match honors.

Although Son did not score, his influence was evident. He provided the opening assist to David Martínez and orchestrated several attacking sequences, frequently combining with Bouanga, who proved unstoppable on the wing. His movement and vision kept Miami’s defense under constant pressure.

How LAFC prepared for Messi

Containing Messi remains one of the most complex challenges in world soccer, and this match was no exception. With Messi in the starting lineup but still regaining rhythm after a recent muscle injury, Inter Miami attempted to impose its possession-based style, while LAFC focused on counterattacks and defensive compactness around the Argentine playmaker.

“We simply prepared for the best version of Messi, and when you prepare for the best Messi near the box, you have to put several players around him,” explained LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos. That collective defensive approach limited Messi’s impact and allowed LAFC to control key moments on their way to a decisive season-opening victory.

