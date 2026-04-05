Lionel Messi’s MLS assist milestone is matched by LAFC’s Son Heung-min

Since the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, he has established himself as a player who came to break records and achieve things never before seen in MLS. However, strong competition has emerged, as LAFC star Son Heung-min matched the top assist milestone that had only been reached by Messi in the competition.

Son was the driving force behind LAFC’s dominant 6-0 victory over Orlando City SC, delivering a stunning performance on Saturday. With four assists on the night, the South Korean star matched an MLS milestone previously reached only by Messi.

The performance made Son just the second player in MLS history to record four assists in a single half of a single game, a remarkable achievement that placed him at the top of the 2026 season assist leaderboard with six.

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How Son’s assists happened

The match started quickly in the seventh minute when Son broke down the right side and delivered a low cross, but the ball deflected off David Brekalo and resulted in an own goal.

Son Heung-Min of Los Angeles FC

Son’s influence continued to grow, as Denis Bouanga completed a first-half hat trick with goals in the 20th, 23rd, and 28th minutes, all assisted by the South Korean, before Sergi Palencia made it 5-0 in the 39th minute with another assist from Son.

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The first goal was officially recorded as an own goal, meaning Son’s involvement in that play did not count as an assist. Even so, his direct impact on five of LAFC’s six first-half goals was undeniable.

When did Messi reach that mark

The only other player to accomplish that feat was Lionel Messi, who in May 2024 delivered not four but five assists in Inter Miami’s 6-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. Unlike Son, Messi recorded all five assists in the second half and also scored, reaching six direct goal contributions in a single MLS game, a record that still stands.