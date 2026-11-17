Wales host Portugal in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on November 17, 2026, in a fixture that carries weight for both sides as they look to close out the group on a better note. Neither team arrives with momentum, which adds some edge to the predicted lineups for this one. The matchup offers Wales a chance to test themselves against one of the tournament’s stronger squads.

Wales come into this match off back to back defeats, losing 1-3 to Norway on November 14 and falling 0-1 to Denmark on October 4. Both results have left Craig Bellamy’s side searching for answers defensively and offensively. A positive showing against Portugal would go some way toward settling things before the group wraps up.

Portugal also head into this one off a loss, beaten 1-4 by Denmark on November 14, though that followed a 2-1 win over Norway on October 4. The heavy defeat to Denmark will sting given the win that preceded it, and Jorge Jesus will want a response. This match gives Portugal the chance to show the Denmark result was an aberration rather than a trend.

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Wales predicted lineup

Bellamy sets Wales up in a 4-4-2 with Karl Darlow in goal behind a back four of Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Jay DaSilva. The midfield four of Daniel James, Rubin Colwill, Lewis Koumas and Harry Wilson is built for width and quick transitions, feeding Liam Cullen and Brennan Johnson up top. There are no absences listed for Wales, so Bellamy has his full squad to choose from, and the shape suggests a direct approach aimed at getting James and Wilson into space against Portugal’s back line.

Wales predicted lineup (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Jay DaSilva; Daniel James, Rubin Colwill, Liam Cullen, Brennan Johnson; Lewis Koumas, Harry Wilson.

Portugal predicted lineup

Jorge Jesus goes with a 4-2-3-1 for Portugal, with Diogo Costa in goal and a back four of Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, António Silva and João Cancelo. Rúben Neves and Vítor Vitinha sit in the double pivot, giving Bruno Fernandes license to push forward alongside Pedro Neto and João Félix behind lone striker Gonçalo Ramos. With no absences listed, Portugal field a strong attacking unit, and the balance between Neves and Vitinha should let Fernandes dictate play against a Wales midfield set up to contest the middle.

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Portugal predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, António Silva, João Cancelo; Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Vítor Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix.