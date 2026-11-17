Wales host Portugal in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with the visitors already sitting atop the group. Wales are fighting to climb out of last place, so here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Wales vs Portugal: Match Summary Match Wales vs. Portugal Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Wales vs Portugal in the USA

There are no USA TV channels confirmed for this match. Fans in the United States can follow the game through streaming on Fubo and ViX.

Both Fubo and ViX offer access to the broadcast for viewers who want to watch Wales take on Portugal without a traditional cable package.

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Can I watch Wales vs Portugal for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Wales vs Portugal for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Wales sit fourth in the group with 3 points from 5 games. They lost their most recent match 1-3 to Norway on November 14, after falling 0-1 to Denmark on October 4. Their only win in that stretch came on October 1, a 2-1 result over Norway.

In their last 3 meetings, Portugal has won 3 and Wales have not won any, with no draws. Their most recent meeting was on September 24, 2026: Portugal 1-0 Wales.

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Wales vs Portugal: Predicted Lineups

Wales (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Jay DaSilva; Daniel James, Rubin Colwill, Liam Cullen, Brennan Johnson; Lewis Koumas, Harry Wilson.

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Vitor Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix.

What time is the Wales vs Portugal match?

The Wales vs Portugal match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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