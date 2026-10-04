Wales vs Denmark: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 4, 2026

Wales and Denmark meet at Cardiff City Stadium on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League League A, Group 4. Both teams began the campaign with defeats, making this return fixture an important chance to climb the table. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Wales vs Denmark Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, October 4, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Wales vs Denmark in the USA

Wales vs Denmark will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Wales vs Denmark for free?

There is a potential legitimate free option through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, but the exact trial duration depends on the plan and offer available when you sign up.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Wales and Denmark enter the October 4 meeting after both losing their opening UEFA Nations League games. Wales fell 1-0 to Portugal in Lisbon, while Denmark suffered a 3-2 defeat against Norway in Oslo. After Matchday 1, Norway and Portugal sit on three points, with Denmark and Wales both still without a point in League A, Group 4.

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Ben Davies of Wales during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4 match (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The match is also significant because it is the second meeting between the two nations during the same international window. Denmark hosts Wales on September 27 before the teams travel to Cardiff for the return fixture on October 4. Wales returned to League A after winning promotion in the previous Nations League cycle, while Denmark is competing in the top tier for a fourth consecutive edition.

There is plenty at stake beyond the immediate group table. In the new 2026/27 format, the four League A group winners and four runners-up advance to the quarter-finals, while the two lowest-ranked fourth-place teams are relegated automatically. The two lowest-ranked third-place teams must enter League A/B playoffs.

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What time is the Wales vs Denmark match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, October 4, at 2:30 PM ET. The official Welsh and Danish schedules list a 7:45 PM local kickoff in Cardiff, while Fubo lists the game at 6:30 PM UTC.