Internacional will visit Melgar in what will be the first leg of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana quarter final. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Internacional are one of the main candidates along with Sao Paulo that has this 2022 edition of the Copa Sudamericana. Not only because of their great team, but also because they are showing a great level in their last games. The previous phase, round of 16, eliminated Colo Colo very calmly, winning 2-0 in Chile and 4-1 in Brazil.

Their rivals will be one of the most surprising teams of this edition. It was not expected that Melgar could not even get past the group stage as Racing and Cuiaba seemed to be tougher rivals. However, they managed to keep the ticket to the round of 16, where they surprised once again by eliminating Deportivo Cali. The Peruvians, of course, will seek to continue making history against one of the best in Brazil.

Melgar vs Internacional: Date

This quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana between Sao Paulo and Ceara will be played at the Estadio Monumental Virgen de Chapi on Thursday, August 4 at 6:15 (ET).

Melgar vs Internacional: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Melgar vs Internacional

You can see this quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana between Melgar and Internacional the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.

