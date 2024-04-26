Monterrey finally answered to all the rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo as an option to play in Liga MX.

Monterrey took the global spotlight in soccer when they eliminated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami from the Concacaf Champions Cup. Now, they’re playing in the semifinals of the tournament against Columbus Crew.

During the last few years, the famous Rayados have become one of the top teams in Mexico thanks to their impressive budget signing players like Sergio Canales, Brandon Vazquez, Maxi Meza, Jesus Corona or German Berterame.

Of course, everything took another level when rumors pointed out at Cristiano Ronaldo as a possibility to play in Liga MX. However, team’s president, Jose Antonio Noriega dismissed that scenario.

In a video which immediately went viral, fans of Monterrey at Columbus asked him about CR7 and Noriega’s answer was clear. “No way.” In fact, he laughed about the situation and sarcastically said that if fans collect the money, maybe that could happen.

What will be the next team of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under contract with Al Nassr until 2025 and, according to many reports, the Portuguese legend wants to extend his tenure in Saudi Arabia.

Although Monterrey are financially one of the most powerful teams in Mexico, they just can’t compete with the Saudi Pro League numbers for what could be the last big deal of Ronaldo’s illustrious career.