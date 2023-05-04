Every single American has its favorite MLB team. It's a part of their culture, their identity. Still, some teams have way more fans than others, and we'll prove it.

Baseball is a part of American culture. We've all spent countless hours sitting in front of the TV with our friends and family rooting for our favorite team. That's something that goes from one generation to the next one.

We always dreamed of going to the ballpark and watch the biggest stars in the world take the plate. We wanted to eat some hot dogs, catch a foul ball, and then go home to cherish our most recent and now valuable possession.

Regardless of how many rings they've won, which players they've signed, or how poorly they've fared over the years, we still root for our team. But which MLB franchise has the most fans? Based on the numbers shown on Facebook, we made this ranking.

25. Oakland Athletics

Fans: 745,000

City: Oakland, CA

Championships: 9

Founded: 1901 (as Philadelphia Athletics)

The A's won three consecutive World Championships between 1972 and 1974, with many notable players as Vida Blue, Catfish Hunter, Reggie Jackson, and ace reliever Rollie Fingers. Still, they haven't found much success ever since.

The team plays its home games at the Oakland Coliseum. From 1966 until 1981 and again from 1995 until 2019, the stadium was also home to the Oakland Raiders of the National Football League.

24. Colorado Rockies

Fans: 904,278

City: Denver, CO

Championships: 0

Founded: 1993

The Blake Street Bombers have never won a World Series. In fact, they only hold a National League pennant from their historical 2007 campaign. Still, they have one of the most loyal fanbases in the nation.

In 2020, Larry Walker was the first Colorado Rockies player to be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Despite their lack of success, the Rockies have a loyal fanbase who will support them regardless of the results.

23. Milwaukee Brewers

Fans: 1.1 million

City: Milwaukee, WI

Championships: 0

Founded: 1969 (as Seattle Pilots)

Born in 1969 as Seattle Pilots, the franchise moved to Milwaukee in 1970. They are the only team to play in four different divisions since the advent of divisional play in Major League Baseball in 1969.

American Family Field is the house of the Brewers, and even if glory hasn't come their way recently, they will always have their faithful supporters cheering on them from the stands.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates

Fans: 1.1 million

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Championships: 5

Founded: 1882 (as Allegheny)

Despite they have the ‘honor’ of having the longest streak of consecutive losing seasons in US sports history, the Bucs have won 5 World Series Titles between 1909 and 1979, so their fans can still brag about it.

The team plays its home games at PNC Park since 2001 and, no matter how they perform, you'll always find plenty of supporters on the bleachers, as they're the second most beloved team in the city after the Steelers.

21. Minnesota Twins

Fans: 1.1 million

City: Minneapolis, MN

Championships: 3

Founded: 1901 (as Washington Senators)

Established in 1901, but based in Minneapolis in 1961, the team has fielded 20 American League batting champions. At the moment, Luis Arraez was the last to get it in 2022. Since 2010, they play their home games in Target Field.

The Twins have had their fair share of struggles, especially over the past decade. However, they've finally put together a decent squad with a promising future and became one of the dark horses in the American League.

20. Baltimore Orioles

Fans: 1.2 million

City: Baltimore, MD

Championships: 3

Founded: 1901 (as Milwaukee Brewers)

The Orioles have enjoyed their greatest years from 1966 to 1983, when they made six World Series appearances, winning three of them. However, The O’s kept a streak of fourteen consecutive losing seasons in Major Leagues from 1998 to 2011.

That duality has been a part of the Orioles for ages. You never know if you're going to watch them dominate or being swept. I guess that's part of the thing that comes with being an Orioles fan.

19. Seattle Mariners

Fans: 1.2 million

City: Seattle, WA

Championships: 0

Founded: 1977

The Seattle Mariners hired manager Lou Piniella and with him, the ‘golden years’ arrived. Between 1992 and 2002, the franchise won three West Division titles. Since 1999, the team plays its home games at T-Mobile Park.

Sadly, they couldn't make the most of Felix Hernández's prime. They've had some of the most talented players in the history of the game on Ken Griffey Jr, Ichiro Suzuki, Alex Rodríguez, Randy Johnson, and Edgar Martínez but they don't have a ring to show up for it.

18. Kansas City Royals

Fans: 1.2 million

City: Kansas, MO

Championships: 2

Founded: 1969

In 2015, the Royals became the team's first AL Central to win a division title. After that, they defeated the New York Mets in five games to win their second -and last at the moment- World Series championship.

They moved from Municipal Stadium to Kauffman Stadium (“The K") in 1973 and continue to make it their home ever since. They have struggled to keep up with their 2015 Championship run, though.

17. Cincinnati Reds

Fans: 1.2 million

City: Cincinnati, OH

Championships: 5

Founded: 1881 (as Cincinnati Red Stockings)

In 1970, the Cincinnati Reds formed the most important team in their history. It came to be known as The Big Red Machine. Johnny Bench, Tony Pérez, Pete Rose, Lee May, Bobby Tolan, Gary Nolan, Jim Merritt, Wayne Simpson, Jim McGlothlin, Tony Cloninger, Clay Carroll, Pedro Borbón and Don Gullett were part of the ‘golden era’. Five years later, they won two consecutive World Series titles.

Since 2003, and after the Riverfront Stadium demolition, the franchise plays its home games in the Great American Ball Park, which is one of the most iconic ballparks in the nation right now.

16. Los Angeles Angels

Fans: 1.3 million

City: Anaheim, CA

Championships: 1

Founded: 1961

The franchise has changed its name four times since its foundation in 1961. After being called the way we know today, they have been renamed as California Angels between 1965 and 1996 and as Anaheim Angels between 1997 and 2004.

In 2005, the team was officially renamed the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in compliance with the terms of its lease with the city. The Halos’ ballpark since 1966 is Angel Stadium, where fans get to watch Shohei Ohtani's greatness.

15. Cleveland Guardians

Fans: 1.3 million

City: Cleveland, OH

Championships: 2

Founded: 1894 (as Grand Rapids Rustlers)

Despite they have the longest active championship drought in MLB, Cleveland also set the record for the longest winning streak in American League history, winning 22 consecutive games from August 2017 to September 2017.

Since 1994, they have played at Progressive Field. But the team went through a significant change in 2021, when they moved on from their previous logo and name (Indians) to rebrand as Guardians.

14. Houston Astros

Fans: 1.4 million

City: Houston, TX

Championships: 2

Founded: 1962 (as Houston Colt .45s)

Astros became a powerful team in recent years, having won the 2017 and 2022 World Series. However, they were in the eye of the storm after an investigation revealed that members of the franchise stole signs of opposing teams using technology during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000, is their home. However, whether it'll continue to be one of the most intimidating ballparks for every other franchise in the league is yet to be seen.

13. New York Mets

Fans: 1.5 million

City: New York, NY

Championships: 2

Founded: 1962

Despite living in the shadow of the NY Yankees, the Mets are still one of the most important teams in MLB history. They have two championships to show up for it, and a loyal fanbase that takes pride in supporting this franchise.

Since 2009, the team plays its home games at Citi Field and, believe it or not, they have one of the strongest and biggest fanbases on earth. New York City is all about baseball and there's plenty of room for everybody.

12. Chicago White Sox

Fans: 1.6 million

City: Chicago, IL

Championships: 3

Founded: 1900 (as Chicago White Stockings)

The White Sox won their last World Series title in 2005, when they beat the Houston Astros. Jermaine Dye, Paul Konerko, Mark Buehrle, catcher A. J. Pierzynski and Ozzie Guillén were some of the legends that reach that achievement.

They play their home games at U.S. Cellular Field, located on the city's South Side. They have to share the city with the Cubs, and those 'Crosstown Classics' are always worthy of watching.

11. Philadelphia Phillies

Fans: 1.6 million

City: Philadelphia, PA

Championships: 2

Founded: 1883 (as Philadelphia Quakers)

The Phillies are one of the more successful franchises since the start of the Divisional Era in MLB. They had their ‘Golden era’ between 2003 and 2012 when they earn the 2008 World Series title, 2 NL Pennants, and 5 East Division Titles.

Since 2004, the team's home stadium has been Citizens Bank Park. Like all teams from Philadelphia, they're always going to have the loudest, most heartfelt fanbase rooting for them regardless of the score.

10. Toronto Blue Jays

Fans: 1.7 million

City: Toronto, ON

Championships: 2

Founded: 1977

The Blue Jays are currently the only MLB team based outside the U.S and one of the two -with the Atlanta Braves- under corporate ownership. They’re also the only American League team to be under such ownership.

Rogers Centre is the home of The Jays and, unlike most teams in the U.S, they actually have the support of their entire nation. Baseball is still making its way up north but the Blue Jays have found great PR success.

9. Texas Rangers

Fans: 2.2 million

City: Arlington, TX

Championships: 0

Founded: 1961 (as Washington Senators)

Born as Washington Senators, the Rangers became Texas Rangers in 1972 and won seven West Division titles in the following years. Unfortunately for them, they lost the 2011 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

They left Globe Life Park after 25 years to move to Global Life Field in 2020. Hopefully, a change of environment proves to be what they need to win their first title ever.

8. Detroit Tigers

Fans: 2.2 million

City: Detroit, MI

Championships: 4

Founded: 1894

The Tigers really are a historic team. They are also the oldest continuous one name and one-city franchise in the American League. From 1935 to 1984, the Bengals won 4 World Series Titles. Since 2000, Detroit Tigers played their home games at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have been struggling in the last decade but they had their fair share of success during Miguel Cabrera's prime. Still, their 2.2 million fans continue to root for them regardless of their struggles.

7. Atlanta Braves

Fans: 2.3 million

City: Atlanta, GA

Championships: 4

Founded: 1871 (as Boston Red Stockings)

From 1991 to 2005, the Braves became one of the most successful teams in baseball history, winning division titles an unprecedented 14 consecutive times. They are also the only Major League Baseball franchise to have won the World Series in three different home cities.

After leaving Turner Field in 2016, the Braves moved to Trust Park in 2017. The Braves have enjoyed recent success as they won the World Series against the Astros in 2021.

6. St. Louis Cardinals

Fans: 2.3 million

City: St. Louis, MO

Championships: 11

Founded: 1882 (as St. Louis Brown Stockings)

The Cardinals are one of the most successful professional MLB franchises. They have won 11 World Series championships, more than any other NL team, and second in MLB only to the New York Yankees.

Their ballpark is called Busch Stadium and has a seating capacity of 44,494. Needless to say, given their great history and success, they're one of the most polarizing teams in the league. Either you love them or you hate them.

5. San Francisco Giants

Fans: 2.8 million

City: San Francisco, CA

Championships: 8

Founded: 1883 (as NY Gothams)

Founded in 1883 as the New York Gothams, the Giants is the franchise with most win games in the history of American baseball. They have won 23 NL pennants and have played in 20 World Series competitions.

The rivalry between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the longest-standing and biggest rivalries in American major leagues. The Oracle Park is the house of The Orange and the Blacks.

4. Chicago Cubs

Fans: 3.4 million

City: Chicago, IL

Championships: 3

Founded: 1876 (as Chicago White Stockings)

The Chicago Cubs are a legendary franchise. In 2016, they won the World Series ending a 108-year championship drought. The North Siders play their home games at Wrigley Field since 1916.

Wrigley is by far one of the most mythical ballparks in the history of the game. The Cubs were 'cursed' for years, but that's over now and many generations finally got to see their team become world champs.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fans: 3.5 million

City: Los Angeles, CA

Championships: 7

Founded: 1883 (as Brooklyn Atlantics)

The Dodgers have won seven World Series championships and twenty-four National League pennants. Franchise set the world record for the largest attendance for a single baseball game: was an exhibition against the Boston Red Sox in 2008 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with 115,300 people attending.

They play their home games at Dodger Stadium in 1962 and have been on the losing side of most World Series lately until finally getting over the hump in 2020, when they beat the Rays in the World Series.

2. Boston Red Sox

Fans: 5 million

City: Boston, MA

Championships: 9

Founded: 1901 (as Boston Americans)

Boston Red Sox is not just another team. They won 9 World Series Titles becoming the third-most of any MLB team and their popularity around the world is almost bigger than any other baseball franchise.

The rivalry between them and the Yankees is one of the greatest in all major sports. Fenway Park is their historic ballpark since 1912 and one of the most intimidating stadiums every rival could set its feet on.

1. New York Yankees

Fans: 8.2 million

City: New York City, NY

Championships: 27

Founded: 1901 (as Baltimore Orioles)

Even people who don’t like baseball know about the New York Yankees. They beat every MLB record to become the most successful professional sports team in the US: 27 World Series championships, 40 American League pennants, and 19 AL East Division titles.

The Yankees are a worldwide brand. Fans from all over the world travel to the Bronx every year to watch a ballgame at Yankee Stadium. Notably, they're also the most hated team in the nation, but that's the price you have to pay for success.