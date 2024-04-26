Bill Belichick wasn't very excited about the New England Patriots selecting Drake Maye with the No.3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick started a new chapter in his career as TV analyst during the 2024 NFL Draft. The former head coach of the New England Patriots, and mentor of Tom Brady, did a sensational job working with Pat McAfee.

Of course, one of the most expected moments in the broadcast came when the Patriots were ready to announce the No.3 pick. Jerod Mayo chose Drake Maye from North Carolina to lead his rebuilding process.

A few minutes later, Bill Belichick had a very surprising take on what might be expected from Maye in the NFL. The legend didn’t seem convinced with Drake as the franchise quarterback of the future.

“He hasn’t played very much. He really doesn’t have a lot of experience. He is going to need some work in reading defenses and reading coverages. He’s kind of quick to bail out of the pocket. He’s going to need to hang in there a little bit longer and find those receivers.”

Bill Belichick didn’t like Drake Maye going to the Patriots (Getty Images)

Bill Belichick criticized Drake Maye going to the Patriots

Although Bill Belichick praised a lot of players from the Top 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former head coach of the New England Patriots wasn’t hyped at all about the potential of Drake Maye as a No.3 pick.

“This is a kid that can make all the throws. He just needs to be more consistent. He just needs some time and experience. Of all the quarterbacks, he was the lowest rated in the pocket thrower.”

However, Belichick left some hope for Patriots’ fans. “Drake compares himself a lot of Josh Allen. We’ll see about that. There are some similarities in terms of size, but Josh Allen is a special player.”