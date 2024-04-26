More than 60,000 fans are expected to be at Gillette Stadium to watch Inter Miami play last place New England.

It’s something out of the twilight zone. Inter Miami is in first place overall in Major League Soccer and the New England Revolution are last in the MLS East and one of the worst teams in the league.

If you have been following MLS for a long time it may seem surreal, but it’s true. After the firing of Bruce Arena, it’s been downhill for New England, with Caleb Porter off to a horrific start of just 1-6-2 in MLS and overall 4-8-2.

To make matters worse fans were concerned that they paid top dollar to see Inter Miami and their squad of superstars only for their turf field to be an issue for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Tata Martino confirms full squad to take field against New England

In the team’s press interviews, Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino stated all healthy players, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will travel to the game against New England on Saturday.

The match squad will also include Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana back from injury as well as new signing Matías Rojas.

The New England Revolution stated to USA Today that the club is “nearly” sold out of tickets for the match and well over 60,000 will be in attendance. The game will take place on Saturday at 7:30 PM EST.