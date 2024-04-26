Patrick Mahomes just got an amazing offensive weapon with the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid did it again.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs get spectacular weapon in 2024 NFL Draft thanks to Andy Reid

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. That’s never been done in history. As a consequence, head coach Andy Reid and team’s front office are making all the necessary moves to build another championship roster.

However, they might not keep their offensive core group intact as Rashee Rice could face a big suspension after the car accident in which he was involved in Dallas.

So, wide receiver became a priority in the 2024 NFL Draft and the Chiefs didn’t hesitate as they traded with the Buffalo Bills to jump on the board and select Xavier Worthy with the No.28 pick. This was Reid’s take on the spectacular prospect.

“We’re glad to have him on board. He is a heck of a football player. He does a few different things. He is a good wide receiver and also a good special teams player. It should give Pat (Mahomes) another weapon there to use.”

Andy Reid made another big move in the 2024 NFL Draft (Getty Images)

Who is Xavier Worthy?

Xavier Worthy is a wide receiver who played for the Texas Longhorns in college football and put the fastest time in NFL Combine’s history: 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Just amazing.

In 2023, playing alongside quarterback Quinn Ewers, Worthy had 75 catches, 1014 yards and 5 touchdowns as one of the best offensive players in the Big 12. He helped Texas to reach the College Football Playoffs.

However, weight and strength were big concerns for many NFL scouts and Andy Reid talked about it after making the pick. “He’s not a big kid, at least, weight-wise. He’s got good height. He’s just not very heavy. But I think you’ll see this toughness that he’s got, which jumped out at me. Steve Sarkisian kept talking about how smart he was. He’s got great football instincts and he’s a tremendous worker. In this offense, you’ve got to be able to do that and have those characteristics.”