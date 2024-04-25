Thiago Silva, 39, has a contract with Chelsea until June 2024, the legendary defender could leave and join an MLS side.

It looks like the end of the road for Thiago Silva at Chelsea, the 39-year-old Brazilian defender has played four seasons at Stamford Bridge and has seen the club fall from champions of Europe to Premier League mid-table side.

Now ESPN Brazil is reporting that even at 39, Silva still has suitors for his services as he has started many games for Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The report indicates that MLS side Orlando City, Saudi Pro League side Al- Nassr, and Fluminense are all looking to the former AC Milan and PSG defender to command their backlines.

Chances of Thiago Silva coming to Orlando City?

Orlando City has been home to many South American and European stars over the years, none bigger than Kaká, Alexandre Pato, and Nani. Currently there are 13 South Americans playing for the Lions and Silva is seen as a huge upgrade in defense.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea

The team also has good attacking talent in Uruguayan Facundo Torres, Colombian Luis Muriel and American Duncan McGuire.

Orlando City are currently below the playoff line in 12th in the MLS East with a 2-3-3 record.