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Mexico vs Chile LIVE: Start time, where to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly in Los Angeles

Mexico face Chile in the 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Johan Vasquez of Mexico and Ivan Roman of Chile.
© Chris Coduto /Joe Puetz /Getty ImagesJohan Vasquez of Mexico and Ivan Roman of Chile.

Mexico face Chile in the 2026 international friendly at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Mexico side led by Rafael Marquez have endured a difficult FIFA international window, as they have gone three matches without a win under their new head coach. Now, Mexico will look to turn things around against Chile.

The new era of Mexico with Rafael Marquez as head coach has not started as expected, with draws against Colombia and Peru in their first two friendly matches. Mexico were unable to show the expected level in those games, and there was also notable rotation among the players. However, their most concerning performance came over the weekend in Arizona, where the United States defeated Mexico 3-0.

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On the other side, Chile have also struggled to make an impact among the CONMEBOL sides. Chile fell 1-0 to Canada in their first friendly of the FIFA international window and later suffered a painful 4-2 defeat against the United States. Those results have added pressure on La Roja to secure a positive result against Mexico.

Chile confirmed lineup

Chile will line up as follows: Lawrence Vigouroux; Felipe Oyola, Jonathan Villagra, Paulo Diaz, Diego Ulloa; Gabriel Suazo, Rodrigo Echeverria, Vicente Pizarro; Dario Osorio, Maximiliano Gutierrez and Gonzalo Tapia.

Mexico's recent results

Mexico's most recent matches have come during the current FIFA international window and the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds. After being eliminated in the Round of 16, Mexico have now gone four straight matches without a win.

  • United States 3-0 Mexico
  • Mexico 1-1 Peru
  • Mexico 1-1 Colombia
  • Mexico 2-3 England
  • Mexico 2-0 Ecuador

Recent results between Mexico and Chile

The last five meetings between Mexico and Chile show a balanced record, with each side earning two wins and one draw. The teams scored a total of 17 goals across those matches.

  • 08/12/2021: Mexico 2-2 Chile, International Friendly
  • 22/03/2019: Mexico 3-1 Chile, International Friendly
  • 16/10/2018: Mexico 0-1 Chile, International Friendly
  • 18/06/2016: Mexico 0-7 Chile, Copa America, Quarterfinals
  • 01/06/2016: Mexico 1-0 Chile, International Friendly

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Chile will get underway at 10:30 PM ET (PT: 7:30 PM)

Watch this International Friendly match between Mexico and Chile live in the USA on TUDN USA, Univison, TUDN.com, TUDN App and Univision NOW.

Mexico and Chile clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 international friendly!

Mexico face Chile in Los Angeles, with both sides looking to secure a positive result.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Chile battle it out at the Memorial Coliseum.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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