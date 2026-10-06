Mexico vs Chile LIVE: Start time, where to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly in Los Angeles

Mexico face Chile in the 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Mexico face Chile in the 2026 international friendly at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Mexico side led by Rafael Marquez have endured a difficult FIFA international window, as they have gone three matches without a win under their new head coach. Now, Mexico will look to turn things around against Chile.

The new era of Mexico with Rafael Marquez as head coach has not started as expected, with draws against Colombia and Peru in their first two friendly matches. Mexico were unable to show the expected level in those games, and there was also notable rotation among the players. However, their most concerning performance came over the weekend in Arizona, where the United States defeated Mexico 3-0.

On the other side, Chile have also struggled to make an impact among the CONMEBOL sides. Chile fell 1-0 to Canada in their first friendly of the FIFA international window and later suffered a painful 4-2 defeat against the United States. Those results have added pressure on La Roja to secure a positive result against Mexico.