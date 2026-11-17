Mexico and Jamaica clash for a Final Four berth in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg, follow every update, highlight, and goal right here on our live blog coverage.

The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg between Mexico and Jamaica is about to get underway. After dropping the opening leg in Kingston, El Tri will look to rally on home soil, overturn the deficit, and punch their ticket to the tournament’s Final Four.

With the qualification scenarios set for Mexico against the Reggae Boyz, everything is in place ahead of kickoff, including the official start time and broadcast details for fans tuning in.

Follow every goal, highlight, and key moment from the clash between Mexico and Jamaica right here in our live blog coverage on Bolavip US.