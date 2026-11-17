Mexico face Jamaica today at Estadio BBVA in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Find out here the confirmed lineups for this match.

Mexico host Jamaica today in the second leg of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, a rematch just days after these two met. A win, tie or loss vs Jamaica today will have different implications for Mexico.

Mexico head into the second leg trailing 3-2 on aggregate following their first leg defeat on Saturday, putting Rafael Marquez and company in a tough spot. Today is a must-win for El Tri.

The Reggae Boyz aim to get the job done after pulling off an upset. Will Jamaica’s 3-2 win over Mexico last time out prove enough this time?

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Mexico confirmed lineup

Rafael Márquez sets Mexico up in a 4-3-3 with Raúl Rangel in goal behind a back four of Rodrigo Huescas, Mateo Chávez, Israel Reyes and Jesús Orozco. Érik Lira anchors midfield alongside Álvaro Fidalgo and Gilberto Mora, giving Mexico control in the center of the park and a mix of experience and creativity. Up front, Jesús Corona, Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones provide pace and movement across the attacking line.

Mexico confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel; Rodrigo Huescas, Mateo Chávez, Israel Reyes, Jesús Orozco; Érik Lira, Álvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora; Jesús Corona, Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones.

Jamaica confirmed lineup

Rudolph Speid lines Jamaica up in a 3-4-3, with Jahmali Waite between the posts protected by a back three of Kyle Ming, Ronaldo Webster and Miguel Freckleton. Richard King and Joël Latibeaudiere work the flanks in a four-man midfield that also includes Karoy Anderson and Courtney Clarke, giving Jamaica width and defensive cover. Javon East, Kaheim Dixon and Renaldo Cephas lead the attack, the same kind of front three that got the better of Mexico in their previous meeting.

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Jamaica confirmed lineup (3-4-3): Jahmali Waite; Kyle Ming, Ronaldo Webster, Miguel Freckleton; Richard King, Joël Latibeaudiere, Karoy Anderson, Courtney Clarke; Javon East, Kaheim Dixon, Renaldo Cephas.