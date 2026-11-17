Mexico faces a crucial second-leg clash against Jamaica in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. With a semifinal berth on the line, the result in this matchup could have major implications for El Tri's tournament hopes.

Mexico faces a crucial challenge against Jamaica in the second leg of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with its title defense hanging in the balance. Rafael Marquez’s team must find a way past the Reggae Boyz to secure a place.

After suffering a 3-2 defeat, El Tri returns home needing to overturn the aggregate deficit to keep its hopes of reaching the Finals alive. The rematch will take place at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM ET.

The first meeting delivered plenty of drama, as Jamaica built a three-goal advantage through an own goal by Jesus Gallardo, Renaldo Cephas and Richard King. However, Mexico responded through Gilberto Mora and Julian Quiñones, whose late penalty brought the defending champions back into contention.

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What happens if Mexico beats Jamaica today?

If Mexico beats Jamaica, El Tri could advance to the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Finals, depending on the margin of victory and the number of goals scored by both teams. Mexico enters the second leg trailing 3-2 on aggregate after losing the opening match in Kingston.

Renaldo Cephas of Jamaica during the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

A victory by two or more goals would guarantee Mexico’s place in the semifinals, allowing Rafa Marquez’s team to overturn Jamaica’s advantage without needing extra time or a penalty shootout.

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However, a one-goal victory would make the situation more complicated because Concacaf uses the away-goals rule as the first tiebreaker in two-legged quarterfinal series. The possible scenarios include:

Mexico wins 1-0: El Tri advances because the aggregate score would be tied 3-3, but Mexico would have scored two away goals compared to Jamaica’s zero.

Mexico wins 2-1: Mexico qualifies with a 4-4 aggregate score, having scored two away goals against Jamaica’s one.

Mexico wins 3-2: The aggregate score would be tied 5-5, and both teams would have two away goals. The series would go to extra time and potentially a penalty shootout.

Mexico wins 4-3 or by another one-goal margin with at least three goals scored: Jamaica would advance on away goals despite losing the second leg.

The stakes are particularly high for Mexico, which is trying to return to the Nations League Finals after winning the 2025 edition. The four quarterfinal winners will advance to the 2027 Finals, scheduled for March 25-28.

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What happens if Mexico and Jamaica tie?

If Mexico draws against Jamaica, the Reggae Boyz will advance to the 2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals thanks to their aggregate lead. A tie would not be enough for El Tri to overcome the deficit from the first meeting.

Jamaica would therefore secure their place in the tournament’s final four without needing to win the return match. They already demonstrated their attacking potential in Kingston, scoring three goals against the defending champions.

For Mexico, a draw would mean elimination from the quarterfinals and the end of its title defense. Despite playing the decisive match at home at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, El Tri would fall short of reaching the semifinals.

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There would be no need for extra time or a penalty shootout because Jamaica would maintain its one-goal advantage on aggregate. The away-goals rule would also be irrelevant in this scenario since the aggregate score would not be tied.

What happens if Mexico loses against Jamaica today?

If Mexico loses to Jamaica, the Reggae Boyz will qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals, eliminating the defending champions from the competition. A second consecutive victory would allow Jamaica to extend its aggregate advantage.

The result would represent a major setback for Mexico, which won the 2025 edition and entered the quarterfinals as the top-ranked team in the region. Losing the two-legged series would end its opportunity to defend that championship.

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For Jamaica, meanwhile, advancing would mark an important achievement in its Nations League campaign, as the team looks to challenge for its first title in the competition. However, elimination from the quarterfinals would not automatically end Mexico’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup.

According to Concacaf’s qualification format, the four quarterfinal winners secure direct Gold Cup berths, while the four losing teams advance to the 2027 Gold Cup Prelims, giving them another opportunity to reach the tournament.

Key takeaways

Jamaica holds a 3-2 aggregate lead ahead of the second leg in Monterrey.

ahead of the second leg in Monterrey. Mexico advances with a two-goal win , or a 1-0 or 2-1 victory via away goals.

, or a 1-0 or 2-1 victory via away goals. Jamaica reaches the 2027 Finals with a win, a tie, or a high-scoring one-goal loss.