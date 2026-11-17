Mexico hosts Jamaica at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League, with both teams coming off a recent first leg meeting just two days earlier. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Mexico vs Jamaica: Match Summary Match Mexico vs. Jamaica Tournament 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT TV Channels TUDN, Univision Live Stream ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on TUDN and Univision. Both channels carry the broadcast in Spanish.

Streaming options include ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App. Viewers can access any of these platforms to follow the match online.

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Can I watch Mexico vs Jamaica for free?

The game also airs on Univision, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico enters this match needing to bounce back after losing 2-3 to Jamaica in the first leg. This extended a negative streak for El Tri, who had previously fallen 0-2 to Chile on October 7, and were beaten 0-3 by the United States on October 4. Three straight defeats have put pressure on the team heading into this Nations League clash, with a semifinal berth on the line.

Jamaica arrives in better form. Before their 3-2 win in the first leg of this quarterfinal tie, the Reggae Boyz drew 1-1 with Honduras on October 6, and defeated El Salvador 2-0 on October 3. Will they hold on to their aggregate lead today?

Mexico leads the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 15, 2026: Jamaica 3-2 Mexico.

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What time is the Mexico vs Jamaica match?

The Mexico vs Jamaica match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 9:30 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: