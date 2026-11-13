Montserrat vs Nicaragua: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on November 13, 2026

Montserrat faces Nicaragua at Estadio Cibao in a crucial Concacaf Nations League Play-In first leg, with a place in the 2027 Gold Cup Prelims at stake. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Montserrat vs Nicaragua Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua on Fox Soccer Plus, which is scheduled to broadcast the Concacaf Nations League Play-In first leg.

For those who prefer watching online, Fubo and ViX are listed among the streaming options for this matchup. FOX One also appears in some US TV listings.

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Can I watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua for free?

Yes, fans in the United States may be able to watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Montserrat and Nicaragua will face each other in the first leg of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League Play-In, with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims at stake. The two national teams will play a home-and-away series, and the winner on aggregate will advance to the next stage of the Gold Cup qualification process.

Juan Barrera of Nicaragua celebrates with teammates in 2019 (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

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Montserrat enters the matchup with considerable confidence after an impressive League C group-stage campaign. The Emerald Boys finished first in Group A with a perfect record of four wins in four matches, collecting 12 points.

They scored 11 goals and conceded just one, defeating Turks and Caicos Islands twice (2-0 and 4-1) and British Virgin Islands twice (3-0 and 2-0). Their performances also secured promotion to League B for the next edition of the competition.

Nicaragua, on the other hand, comes into the Play-In after a difficult campaign in League A. Los Pinoleros finished sixth in Group A with zero points, losing all four of their matches.

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They scored four goals while conceding 14, with defeats against the Dominican Republic (3-2 and 2-1), Curaçao (6-1) and Costa Rica (3-0). Improving their defensive performance will be one of their biggest priorities against a Montserrat team that showed considerable attacking efficiency in the previous stage.

What time is the Montserrat vs Nicaragua match?

The Montserrat vs Nicaragua match kicks off on Friday, November 13, at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

Eastern Time (ET): 7:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 6:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:00 PM