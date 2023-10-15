How to watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Nicaragua play against Monserrat in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League. Here, you’ll find all the essential information about this match, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Nicaragua aim to solidify their position at the top of the standings, steadily securing first place and the promotion that accompanies it. Currently, they maintain a flawless record, having accrued 9 points out of a possible 9. To add to their advantage, they recently defeated these same opponents with a 3-0 scoreline, and now they have the home-field advantage.

On the Montserrat side, they are well aware that they are up against a superior adversary, as was evident in their previous Matchday. Nevertheless, they will strive to secure at least one point, given the looming threat of relegation.

When will Nicaragua vs Montserrat be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Nicaragua and Montserrat will be played this Monday, October 16 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Nicaragua vs Montserrat: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat

This Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Nicaragua and Montserrat will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+.