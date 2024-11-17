Where to watch El Salvador vs Montserrat live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

El Salvador are set to face Montserrat in League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Fans in the United States can access all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.
El Salvador secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Bonaire , keeping their hopes of promotion alive as they head into the final Matchday. However, their path is far from straightforward. With a slim two-point lead over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , who are down to 10 men, El Salvador needs a win to guarantee their spot.
Any other result leaves them vulnerable to the Caribbean side’s outcome. The Salvadorans face Montserrat next, a team also fighting to avoid relegation, making it a high-stakes clash where only a win will secure their goal.
When will the El Salvador vs Montserrat match be played?
El Salvador take on Montserrat in the League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Sunday, November 17. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).
Lyle Taylor of Montserrat in a game with Colchester United – IMAGO / Focus Images
El Salvador vs Montserrat: Time by State in the USA
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to El Salvador vs Montserrat in the USA
The 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League match between El Salvador and Montserrat is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.
To access the game, you must subscribe to Paramount+ (with a 7-day free trial) through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include CBS Sports Golazo Network.