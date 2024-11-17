Trending topics:
Concacaf Nations League

Where to watch El Salvador vs Montserrat live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

El Salvador will take on Montserrat in the League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Nelson Bonilla of El Salvador
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireNelson Bonilla of El Salvador

By Leonardo Herrera

El Salvador are set to face Montserrat in League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Fans in the United States can access all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch El Salvador vs Montserrat for FREE in the USA on Amazon Prime Video]

El Salvador secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Bonaire , keeping their hopes of promotion alive as they head into the final Matchday. However, their path is far from straightforward. With a slim two-point lead over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , who are down to 10 men, El Salvador needs a win to guarantee their spot.

Any other result leaves them vulnerable to the Caribbean side’s outcome. The Salvadorans face Montserrat next, a team also fighting to avoid relegation, making it a high-stakes clash where only a win will secure their goal.

When will the El Salvador vs Montserrat match be played?

El Salvador take on Montserrat in the League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Sunday, November 17. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Lyle Taylor of Montserrat in a game with Colchester United – IMAGO / Focus Images

El Salvador vs Montserrat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to El Salvador vs Montserrat in the USA

The 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League match between El Salvador and Montserrat is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

To access the game, you must subscribe to Paramount+ (with a 7-day free trial) through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include CBS Sports Golazo Network.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

