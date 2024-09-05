Where to watch Montserrat vs El Salvador live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Montserrat take on El Salvador in the opening match of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League Group B stage. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Montserrat are set to take on El Salvador in the League B Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. As anticipation builds for this crucial clash, fans in the U.S. can find all the essential details, including the exact date, kickoff time, and how to stream or watch the game live.

[Watch Montserrat vs El Salvador live in the USA on Paramount+]

El Salvador enter as the clear favorite to be promoted, carrying the weight of being the most storied team in their group. However, that rich history also brings significant pressure to deliver results, a factor that could potentially hinder their performance. The Salvadoran squad must stay focused and aim for a positive outcome, particularly in matchups against their strongest competitors.

One of their key challenges will be Montserrat, a team that has shown considerable growth. Although Montserrat are the underdog in this matchup, they are determined to spring an upset and contend for the coveted promotion to the League A. El Salvador will need to be at their best to avoid any surprises and secure their spot at the top.

When will the Montserrat vs El Salvador match be played?

Montserrat will face El Salvador in the League B Matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, September 5, with kickoff set for 4:00 PM (ET).

Brandon Comley of Montserrat – IMAGO / PA Images

Montserrat vs El Salvador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

see also Argentina star makes something clear about Lionel Messi during his absence in World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Montserrat vs El Salvador in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Montserrat and El Salvador will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

Advertisement