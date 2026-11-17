Nicaragua hosts Montserrat at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League, days after the two sides met. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Nicaragua vs Montserrat: Match Summary Match Nicaragua vs. Montserrat Tournament 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat on Fox Sports 1.

The match is also available to stream on Fubo, ViX and Fox One.

Can I watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Nicaragua comes off a 2-1 win over Montserrat on November 14. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Dominican Republic on October 5 and fell 0-3 to Costa Rica on October 2. The win snapped a two-game losing run.

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Montserrat has little time to recover from the 1-2 loss to Nicaragua on November 14. The defeat ended a two-match winning streak that included a 4-1 win over Turks and Caicos on October 6 and a 2-0 win over British Virgin Islands on October 1.

Both teams meet again with group positioning on the line in this Concacaf Nations League stage. Nicaragua will look to build on their latest result, while Montserrat aims to bounce back quickly on the road.

In their last 4 meetings, Nicaragua has won 4 and Montserrat have not won any, with no draws. Their most recent meeting was on November 14, 2026: Montserrat 1-2 Nicaragua.

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What time is the Nicaragua vs Montserrat match?

The Nicaragua vs Montserrat match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 10:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: