After a 36-year absence, Canada will finally make it back to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, which will be held in Qatar later this month. Here, take a look at their road to Qatar 2022.

Qatar is rushing to finish preparations for the upcoming World Cup, which will attract millions of eyes and hundreds of thousands of foreign fans to this little desert peninsula in the Persian Gulf in more than two weeks. To host the tournament, Qatar, the world's smallest nation, spent about $220 billion on infrastructure improvements including new motorways, a metro system, an airport, stadiums, and high-rises.

In less than three weeks from now, hundreds of players will arrive in Qatar 2022 to compete for their country's chance at winning the title. The World Cup 2022 is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world.

32 nations will unveil their national soccer squads and kick off the Group Stage on the same day as the inauguration, November 20. The squad representing the host nation was granted automatic entry, while the other countries had to qualify to participate.'

Road to FIFA World Cup: How Canada qualified for Qatar 2022

For the first time in 36 years, Canada will be sending a men's national team to the World Cup thanks to a 4-0 win against Jamaica in March 2022. Thus, at the time, the Reds retained a three-point lead with one match left in the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, making them the first Concacaf country to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Canada qualified for the World Cup for just the second time in their history, after its appearance in the 1986 Mexico tournament. The victory over Jamaica ignited wild celebrations at Toronto's 30,000-capacity BMO Field, where an anticipated sell-out crowd had assembled to see the historic moment.

Before moving on to the eight-team second round, John Herdman's squad had to successfully navigate the first-round Group Stage. They ended atop Group B with 12 points in four games (four wins), advancing to the next stage. The six first-round group winners then faced off against each other in three sets of home-and-away matches. The successful contestants progressed to the next round.

In the Second Round, Canada faced Haiti, claiming a 4-0 win on aggregate. In the most recent iteration of World Cup qualifying, Concacaf changed the schedule from the conventional Hexagonal, which had six teams and 10 games per team, to a round including eight teams and fourteen games for each team.

In one final group consisting of Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Honduras, the Canucks finished in the first position with a total of 28 points, tying Mexico with eight victories, four draws, and two defeats. The difference in the number of goals scored was crucial.

Canada's Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures and Results

First round

March 25, 2021 - Canada 5 (Larin 19', 27', 69', Laryea 53', Corbeanu 81' Bermuda 1 (Crichlow)

March 29, 2021 - Cayman Islands 0 Canada 11 (Sturing 6', Larin 13', Wotherspoon 25', Davies pen 27', 73', Kaye 32', 63', Johnston 44', Cavallini 68', 74', 76')

June 5, 2021 - Aruba 0 Canada 7 (Cavallini 17', 45+2', Hoilett pen 20', Brault-Guillard 49', Davies 78', Larin 87', David 89')

June 8, 2021 - Canada 4 (Davies 37', David 59', 73', pen 77') Surinam 0

Second Round

June 12, 2021 - Haiti 0 Canada 1 (Larin 14')

June 15, 2021 - Canada 3 (Duverger og 46' Larin 74' Hoilett 89') Haiti 0

Third round

September 2, 2021 - Canada 1 (Larin pen 68') Honduras 1 (A. Lopez pen 40')

September 5, 2021 - United States 1 (Aaronson 55') Canada 1 (Larin 62')

September 8, 2021 - Canada 3 (Hutchinson 6', David 11', Buchanan 59') El Salvador 0

October 7, 2021 - Mexico 1 (Sanchez 21') Canada 1 (Osorio 42')

October 10, 2021 - Jamaica 0 Canada 0

October 13, 2021 - Canada 4 (Murillo og 28', Davies 66', Buchanan 71', David 78') Panama 1 (Blackburn 5')

November 12, 2021 - Canada 1 (David 57') Costa Rica 0

November 16, 2021 - Canada 2 (Larin 45+2', 52') Mexico 1 (Herrera 90')

January 27, 2022 - Honduras 0 Canada 2 Maldonado og 10', David 73')

January 30, 2022 - Canada 2 (Larin 7', Adekugbe 90+5') United States 0

February 2, 2022 - El Salvador 0 Canada 2 (Hutchinson 66', David 90+3')

March 24, 2022 - Costa Rica 1 (Borges 45+1') Canada 0

March 27, 2022 - Canada 4 (Larin 13', Buchanan 44', Hoilett 83', Mariappa og 88') Jamaica 0

March 30, 2022 - Panama 1 (Torres 49') Canada 0

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.