Real Madrid vs Leipzig: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 21, 2026

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Jose Mourinho's side will look to extend its perfect European start, while Leipzig aims to bounce back from a heavy Bundesliga defeat. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Leipzig Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DANZ USA

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig in the USA

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig will be available to watch in the United States through Paramount+ and DAZN USA, according to match-specific broadcast listings.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig for free?

There is no confirmed free legal livestream of the full Real Madrid vs. Leipzig match in the United States. Paramount+ and DAZN USA are the listed streaming options, and viewers should check their existing subscriptions for access.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid enter Matchday 3 looking to maintain their perfect start in the Champions League. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan before producing a dramatic 4-3 comeback win against Roma. Six points from their first two matches put the Spanish side in a strong position as it pursues direct qualification for the Round of 16.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho‘s team also arrives after a convincing 4-1 victory over Sevilla in LaLiga on October 18. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in that match, while Arda Guler and Yan Diomande also found the net. Vinicius Junior is available for the Champions League fixture despite being suspended domestically, giving Real Madrid another attacking option.

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RB Leipzig face a tougher challenge after suffering a 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich on October 17. The German side had previously beaten PSV Eindhoven 1-0 in the Champions League, recovering from a 4-1 loss to Como in its opening European fixture. Leipzig will need a much stronger defensive performance to contain Real Madrid’s attack at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Leipzig: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Denzel Dumfries; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Yanis Diomande; Kylian Mbappe.

Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt; David Raum, Castello Lukeba, Willi Orban, Ridle Baku; Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui; Antonio Nusa, Christopher Nkunku, Brajan Gruda; Romulo.

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What time is the Real Madrid vs Leipzig match?

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The Champions League league-phase fixture will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, with a local kickoff time of 9:00 p.m. CTS.