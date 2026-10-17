Bayern Munich vs Leipzig: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Bundesliga game on October 17, 2026

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, October 17, in a Bundesliga Matchday 6 showdown between two of Germany’s leading clubs. With both sides looking to strengthen their position in the early-season standings, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo, USA Network Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig in the USA

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig will be available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, when the trial is offered to their account.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, October 17, in a crucial Bundesliga Matchday 6 clash between two of the league’s most dangerous attacking teams.

Bayern sit third in the standings with 11 points, while Leipzig are fifth with nine, meaning the visitors could move ahead of the defending champions with a victory. Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund lead the table with 13 points each, adding further importance to a matchup that could shape the early title race.

Harry Kane during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Marius Nordnes / Nordnes Foto/Getty Images)

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Bayern enter the game looking to bounce back after consecutive 2-2 draws against Augsburg in the Bundesliga and Viking in the UEFA Champions League. Despite dropping points, Vincent Kompany‘s side remain one of Germany’s most productive attacks, having scored 16 goals in their first five league matches. Bayern have also been formidable at home, extending their unbeaten run at the Allianz Arena to 14 games, with 12 wins and two draws.

Leipzig, meanwhile, arrive in Munich with renewed confidence after a 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in Matchday 5. Christopher Nkunku scored a first-half hat-trick, while Antonio Nusa also played a key role in the emphatic victory.

They have scored 15 league goals so far, just one fewer than Bayern, and the developing partnership between Nkunku and Nusa gives Martin Demichelis‘ side a potent attacking threat.

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Bayern Munich vs Leipzig: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Michael Olise; Harry Kane.

RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt; David Raum, Castello Lukeba, Willi Orban, Ridle Baku; Neil El Aynaoui, Ezechiel Banzuzi; Antonio Nusa, Christopher Nkunku, Andrija Maksimovic; Romulo.

What time is the Bayern Munich vs Leipzig match?

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig kicks off on Saturday, October 17, at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. local time in Germany.

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