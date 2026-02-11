Trending topics:
Where to watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig live in the USA: 2024-25 DFB Pokal

Bayern take on RB Leipzig for the 2025-2026 DFB Pokal quarterfinals. USA fans can find out here full details on kickoff times and broadcast availability across the country both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dayot Upamecano of FC Bayern Munich
Dayot Upamecano of FC Bayern Munich

Bayern will face off against RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals of the 2025-2026 DFB Pokal. USA fans can find all the broadcast details here, including TV and streaming platforms, so they don’t miss a single moment of this exciting matchup.

A place in the DFB-Pokal semifinals are up for grabs as Bayern Munich arrive with momentum and the familiar label of tournament favorite, but the knockout format leaves little room for mistakes.

RB Leipzig, despite an up-and-down season, have a golden opportunity to make a statement by taking down Germany’s biggest club and booking a spot in the final four—don’t miss this high-stakes quarterfinal showdown.

When will the Bayern vs RB Leipzig match be played?

Bayern will play against RB Leipzig for the 2025-2026 DFB Pokal quarterfinals this Wednesday, February 11. The action is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Xaver Schlager of RB Leipzig – Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Xaver Schlager of RB Leipzig

Bayern vs RB Leipzig: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025-26 DFB Pokal match between Bayern and RB Leipzig will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on ESPN+.

